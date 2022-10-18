FC Tucson will return to 'pre-professional' ranks after owner opts to sell USL League One franchise

One of Tucson’s three professional sports franchises is moving — though its name, logo and coach will remain.

FC Tucson owner Brett Johnson is selling the USL League One soccer franchise. Coach Jon Pearlman has acquired the rights to FC Tucson’s name and logo, and will reintroduce FC Tucson next season as a USL League Two expansion franchise, the club announced Tuesday morning. The new club will play at Kino North Stadium, just as the USL League One team had.

Pearlman will lead the USL League Two club’s ownership group; it’s not known whether he will stay on as coach.

It’s a return to "pre-professional" soccer for FC Tucson, which played from 2012-19 in the USL Premier Development League, which then became League Two. Pearlman was one of the co-founders (and a former coach) of the pre-professional team.

Pearlman said in a news release that the club intends to "return to the professional ranks in the near future" — provided it can find a viable long-term stadium. FC Tucson plays at the 3,200-seat Kino North Stadium, which is run by Pima County.

"We are committed to finding a viable stadium solution, which is key to building a successful, sustainable professional club," Pearlman said. "I have been involved in soccer in this community for nearly three decades, and I am dedicated to seeing FC Tucson continue to be an integral part of Tucson's storied sports landscape."

FC Tucson’s women’s team will remain; so will FC Tucson Youth, the largest kids’ soccer club in the region. Tucson will continue to host Major League Soccer’s spring training, as it has for years.

But the move down from professional to pre-professional is significant.

The USL League Two season is much shorter, running from May through August, and rosters consist mostly of college players. FC Tucson’s 2022 USL League One roster, by comparison, featured professional players from Mexico, Italy, Jamaica, Colombia, Nigeria, England, Argentina and Ghana, as well as former Major League Soccer player Donny Toia. The 2022 USL League One season ran from April 2-Oct. 15.

FC Tucson joined the professional ranks in 2019, serving as a feeder to Phoenix Rising FC of USL Championship before becoming independent. Tucson made the League One semifinals in 2021 after Pearlman was promoted from assistant coach to head coach at midseason.

This year’s club finished 8-14-8; its home season was marred by multiple lengthy weather delays, some of which forced fans from the stadium entirely.

Johnson said Pearlman and his co-owners will be "excellent stewards of FC Tucson and everything we love about it." He called selling the USL League One franchise "a logical step" so he can focus his "time, attention and capital" to his other holding, a USL Championship expansion team based in Rhode Island.

The USL League One team is the latest pro franchise to either move or fold, following hockey’s Gila Monsters and Scorch, softball’s Heat and baseball’s Sidewinders and Padres. And while Pearlman’s decision to buy FC Tucson’s name and logo may seem rare, it’s happened in Tucson before.