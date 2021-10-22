FC Tucson will wrap season of traveling with trip to Wisconsin, key match

“I knew there was going to be a lot of flight travel, but to be honest you really get used to it.” said FC Tucson defender defender Kaelon Fox. “I didn’t think I’d find myself saying that, but after about two or three you just get into this routine where we usually fly into Texas and so we lay over in Houston or Dallas and then from there we go to our destination and then you have that night to kinda relax, that morning to have a team walk, have a team breakfast, get your legs back and then you’re playing a game and the next day you’re on your way home.”