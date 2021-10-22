FC Tucson will wrap season of traveling with trip to Wisconsin, key match

USL League One’s most frequent flyer, FC Tucson, will play its final regular-season road match on Saturday.
The Men in Black (10-10-6) will make the 1,401-mile trip to Wisconsin as they try to hold on to a playoff spot. They'll take on Forward Madison FC (7-8-11) at 5 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+.
Since May 1, FC Tucson has traveled to Statesboro, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida (twice); Casa Grande; Cary, North Carolina; Arlington, Texas (twice); Omaha, Nebraska (twice); East Ridge, Tennessee; Richmond, Virginia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Greenville, South Carolina; and now Madison.
Every of FC Tucson’s league rivals are over 1,000 miles away except for one: Arlington, Texas-based North Texas SC, which is 813 miles away. New England Revolution II, which plays in Foxborough is FC Tucson’s furthest league foe. The club is 2,289 miles away.
“I knew there was going to be a lot of flight travel, but to be honest you really get used to it.” said FC Tucson defender defender Kaelon Fox. “I didn’t think I’d find myself saying that, but after about two or three you just get into this routine where we usually fly into Texas and so we lay over in Houston or Dallas and then from there we go to our destination and then you have that night to kinda relax, that morning to have a team walk, have a team breakfast, get your legs back and then you’re playing a game and the next day you’re on your way home.”
FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman praised the club's operations and medical staff, saying it was important to get mentally tough players that take great care of their bodies.
“What it comes down to is the number of times that we travel multiple time zones in a short period of time,” Pearlman said. “For us, of course, the number of times that we have to go to the eastern time zone is way more than any one else going to the western time zone and of course that takes a toll on your team.”
The Men in Black have fared well on the road, going 4-4-4 with 16 points away from the friendly confines of Kino North Stadium, where they are 6-6-2 with 20 points. The Men in Black are a carrying a five-match unbeaten streak into Saturday's game.
FC Tucson’s days as the league’s western outpost will end next season, when teams in Fresno, California, and Windsor, Colorado, are set to join. USL League One is expected to expand to Spokane, Washington, for 2023.
Corner kicks
• USL League One has named FC Tucson midfielder Charlie Dennis and FC Tucson forward Kevin Rodriguez to its Team of the Week.
• FC Tucson will host a watch party for Saturday's match at The American Eat Co. & Market, 1439 S. Fourth Avenue.