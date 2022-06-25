 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC Tucson wins in Chattanooga for first June victory

FC Tucson logo

Louis Perez and Fernando Garcia both scored as FC Tucson earned a road win with a 2-1 victory at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday in a USL League One game.

The Men in Black (3-6-2) won for the first time since May 28.

Perez scored in first-half stoppage time, and Garcia found the net in the 75th minute to make it 2-0. The Red Wolves (5-6-2) scored in the 90th minute but could get no closer. Chattanooga was coming off a 7-1 home win on Wednesday against the Charlotte Independence.

FC Tucson is next in action at home against the Richmond Kickers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium. It's a rescheduled game from last month when Richmond was forced to postpone the game due to COVID-19 protocols that was supposed to be held on May 20, with Tucson celebrating 520 Day.

