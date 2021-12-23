FC Tucson, with familiar faces, dive into longer USL League One schedule for 2022

“I think the league is going to be tougher with experienced players and there’s gonna be less games against less-experienced players; however, there was a lot of talent out those teams and they brought a lot to the league,” Pearlman said. “I enjoyed a lot of those matches; we have very good success except against North Texas.”

The season will start about a month earlier and end 15 days sooner to accommodate the World Cup, which will take place in November and December in Qatar.

The Men in Black’s first match is scheduled for April 2 at the Richmond Kickers; the club's home opener will take place April 16 against Forward Madison.

FC Tucson is also scheduled to return to the U.S. Open Cup for the second round, which will be held April 5-7. The Men in Black were a regular in the cup until 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The Men in Black resigned or signed again a number of familiar faces.