FC Tucson Women’s winless streak reached three games as they settled for a point against fourth place Utah Royals FC Arizona in their home finale.

FC Tucson Women (3-1-3) tied Utah Royals FC Arizona (2-2-2) 1-1 on Friday night at Kino North.

"We had good moments. We changed formations today to try and be more offensive and to cause a bigger threat offensively and I think we did have opportunities,” FC Tucson coach Kelly Pierce said. “We just were unlucky finishing. They had a solid keeper and center back.”

FC Tucson forward Alyssa Rankin opened up the scoring in the 35th minute, assisted by defender Kiki Stewart.

“Coach Kelly told me ‘you know you’re gonna go in. Give us all you got in the time that you’re out there,” Rankin said. “She said ‘work hard.’ I saw Kiki had the ball at her feet. I said ‘hopefully she sees me.’

“She sent a perfect ball in and just tried to get it away from he keeper and it went back post,” Rankin added.

Defender Paxton Bock scored the equalizer for the Royals in stoppage time in the first half.

After starting the season undefeated, FCTW dropped points in two of their last three and suffered their first loss of the season, 2-0, at Arizona Arsenal on Wednesday. Their 2-2 draw at El Paso Surf on Saturday was the Texans’ only point of the season so far.

“It’s been really difficult to be honest, on the bodies. Traveling to Texas, coming back, going to Phoenix, playing again,” Pierce said. “So it’s definitely difficult and challenging.”

The Royals also tied FC Tucson 1-1 on June 10 at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep.

“I think bottom line is that they’re a great team,” FC Tucson defender Savannah Berry said. “When you play a great team straight up like that it’s going to be a battle back and forth.”

FCTW midfielder Kourtney Kutscher wasn’t available Friday, serving a suspension after receiving two yellow cards at Arsenal earlier in the week. The club picked Kutscher as their MVP last year.

Pierce said as they subbed more they had trouble getting rhythm.

“We looked tired,” Pierce said. “It looked like we had heavy legs.

“We were trying to sub as much as possible and we looked a little off,” she added. “We were missing Kourtney, that’s a huge loss for us as a team, she’s a huge leader on the field as well.”

FC Tucson closes out the regular season on Friday at SC del Sol (4-1-0). Del Sol is in first place in the WPSL Desert Conference after winning the conference last season.

FCTW and del Sol are tied with 12 points apiece but Del Sol has two games left after Friday.

Corner kicks

• The FC Tucson men won their game on Friday night, 4-0, at the Southern California Seahorses. The men in blue have a six game unbeaten streak and have won four of their last six.

• The FC Tucson Women finished their home schedule undefeated: 3-0-1, including a 4-2 win over first place SC del Sol on June 16.

“It feels great,” Berry said. “A few of those ties we wish went that winning direction. But at the same time, defending our turf, that is a huge thing. I’ve been playing for Tucson for nine years now and it’s always been that: we defend our turf.”

