FC Tucson's '520 Day' match, postponed due to COVID-19, rescheduled for June 29

FC Tucson's "520 Day" match against the Richmond Kickers has been rescheduled for June 29 at Kino North Stadium. The match will start at 7 p.m.

Friday's match between the teams was postponed because of COVID-19 issues affecting the visiting Kickers. All tickets originally purchased for the match will be good for the makeup date.

FC Tucson (1-4-1) will next play Saturday at at South Georgia Tormenta FC. The team doesn't have another home game scheduled until June 11.

