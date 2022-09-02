FC Tucson's Franco Perez, on loan from Argentina, finds form late in season

It took a while, but FC Tucson forward Franco Peréz is catching fire in his first taste of American soccer.

The Argentina native scored a goal and had an assist in FC Tucson’s 3-2 loss at Central Valley Fuego FC on Wednesday night. He scored is first goal of the season on Aug. 17 in FC Tucson’s 2-1 win at the Northern Colorado Hailstrom. Peréz joined FC Tucson on loan from the Argentine Primera División side Club Atletico Aldosivi, but his debut was delayed.

"He’s come on really strong in the last five or so games," said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. "It was a slow start for him, it was difficult to get him in the country and then obviously the acclamation to the American game in his first time outside of Argentina but as you can see he’s very skillful, he’s been both distributor and goal scorer, he’s a great ball striker, makes excellent runs."

Perez said it was hard to adjust to new country and culture at first. But Perez said his teammates have helped him adjust, and he now enjoys both the country and Tucson — even if the results haven't been what he has wanted. FC Tucson (4-12-5) returns home Saturday, when they'll host the Charlotte Independence (8-9-6).

Pearlman, who also serves as FC Tucson's technical director, said the loan of Perez came about due to relationships club owner Brett Johnson has in Argentina. Pearlman got to scout him there.

Selling Perez on Tucson was relatively easy. The left winger said he wanted to experience new things and add to his résumé, and after seeing the club’s facilities, it was a logical. decision.

Corner kicks

• The first 500 fans at Saturday's match will receive a car care kit from Mister Car Wash. Saturday’s match will be followed by a fireworks show.

• FC Tucson midfielder Louis Perez was named to the USL League One Team of the Week for the second straight week. He scored Tucson's only goal in last week's 1-1 draw against North Carolina FC on Saturday.

• Kino North Stadium played to host to Thursday's Sunnyside-Desert View football game, with the Blue Devils emerging with a 16-6 win. Pearlman said the pitch should be fine in time for Saturday night's match. “They do an excellent job here usually and we’ll be prepared to play on the surface,” Pearlman said.