FC Tucson's match against the Richmond Kickers scheduled for Friday night at Kino North Stadium has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Kickers.

USL League One has not yet announced the date of the rescheduled game.

The Men in Black (1-4-1) are next in action May 28 at South Georgia Tormenta FC. The team doesn't have another home game scheduled until June 11.

