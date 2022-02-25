FC Tucson's latest 'friendly' comes with a friendly face — Charlie Dennis

“Again, we’re always happy when our players are able to move on to a league above.”

But, Pearlman said with a laugh, “Charlie’s the furthest thing from my mind as I imagine I am from his as he is in the next stage of his journey.”

FC Tucson defender Kaelon Fox said he and other returning Men in Black got to see Dennis after the FC Tulsa match.

“Charlie’s been all over FC Tucson and Oakland’s Instagram this past week since he’s been in, so that’s always good,” Fox said.

“As soon as he steps over the white chalk lines (on Saturday), it’s all competitiveness, so we might kick him once or twice but it’s all friendly.”

The Roots reached the USL Championship Western Conference semifinals last season, falling in penalty kicks to Orange County. The club is led by first-year coach is Juan Guerra, who coached with Phoenix Rising FC last year.

“I’ve been enjoying it from the day I landed there,” said Dennis, a Brighton, England, native. “They’ve made me feel very welcome there, Juan’s done a lot for me already, always helped me if I needed anything, getting along well with my teammates, enjoying it really.”

FC Tucson opens the 2022 season April 2 at the Richmond Kickers.