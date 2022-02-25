FC Tucson's latest 'friendly' comes with a friendly face — Charlie Dennis

FC Tucson opens its preseason schedule on Saturday by playing against a familiar face.
The Men in Black host the Oakland Roots at noon. The Roots, members of USL Championship, feature former FC Tucson star Charlie Dennis. Dennis spent the last two seasons as a starting midfielder; he finished the 2021 season ranked eighth in USL League One with 10 goals and third in assists with eight.
Saturday’s match will at Kino Sports Complex’s Field 1, next to Kino North Stadium and just south of the North Grandstand. Tickets are free, but the club recommends reserving a spot on their website and bringing a chair.
Dennis says he’s enjoyed his return to the Old Pueblo for part of soccer’s spring training. Dennis scored and drew in penalty in the Roots’ 3-2 win over FC Tulsa last Saturday.
“I was excited to get to see some old faces from last year. (I’ve) still got a lot of friends and the staff I know well,” Dennis said. “I enjoyed coming out here every day. It was the place last year that I could call home and the grass, the facilities, the weather, it’s great.”
FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said the Roots will provide a great test for his club.
“I’m really happy that he scored a couple goals in preseason, I hope that bodes well for him,” Pearlman said.
“Again, we’re always happy when our players are able to move on to a league above.”
But, Pearlman said with a laugh, “Charlie’s the furthest thing from my mind as I imagine I am from his as he is in the next stage of his journey.”
FC Tucson defender Kaelon Fox said he and other returning Men in Black got to see Dennis after the FC Tulsa match.
“Charlie’s been all over FC Tucson and Oakland’s Instagram this past week since he’s been in, so that’s always good,” Fox said.
“As soon as he steps over the white chalk lines (on Saturday), it’s all competitiveness, so we might kick him once or twice but it’s all friendly.”
The Roots reached the USL Championship Western Conference semifinals last season, falling in penalty kicks to Orange County. The club is led by first-year coach is Juan Guerra, who coached with Phoenix Rising FC last year.
“I’ve been enjoying it from the day I landed there,” said Dennis, a Brighton, England, native. “They’ve made me feel very welcome there, Juan’s done a lot for me already, always helped me if I needed anything, getting along well with my teammates, enjoying it really.”
FC Tucson opens the 2022 season April 2 at the Richmond Kickers.