FC Tucson's Noah Franke excited for Omaha homecoming

It's homecoming week for FC Tucson defender Noah Franke.
FC Tucson (8-8-6) faces Union Omaha on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. The match will be at Creighton's Morrison Stadium, where Franke played in college.
“As soon as I heard the news I got really excited for it," he said. "I actually haven’t been back since I graduated, so it’s been about four, five years.
"I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of old people, old coaches, old fans. I’ve already had a lot of people tweeting at me saying they’re going to be at the game so I’m hoping to bring out a lot Bluejay fans just to balance out all the Omaha fans.”
Franke played for the Creighton Bluejays from 2014-17, earning All-Big East Conference honors.
FC Tucson is 0-3-0 against Union Omaha this season, but each of those losses was by a single goal. The Men in Black enter Saturday riding a six-match unbeaten streak.
“Noah was a great player for them at Creighton and I think it’s exciting for him to go back and maybe exact some revenge from the last match,” said FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman, “but ultimately he’s a key performer for us and he’ll be a super important piece of the puzzle on Saturday night.”
Union Omaha (10-2-8) is in second place with 38 points in the USL League One, but has a couple extra matches completed compared to the first-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, who are a couple points ahead with 40. FC Tucson is fourth with 30.
Union Omaha normally plays at Omha's Werner Park, but it is hosting Triple-A baseball this weekend. The Omaha Storm Chasers, the top minor-league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, are hosting the Indianapolis Indians in their second-to-last series of the regular season.
Franke said the Bluejays had an "unreal atmosphere, unmatched."
Last week in a loss to No. 1-ranked Georgetown, Creighton drew 6,577 fans, the second-largest home crowd in program history.
“Creighton’s known for having really good support,” Franke said.
Corner kicks
• On Thursday, FC Tucson announced the signing of a pair of former USL Championship players. Goalkeeper Jim Barkei joins the Men in Black after previously playing for Memphis 901 FC. Forward Alioune Diakhate played for the Indy Eleven before heading west.
• After their 3-3 draw at Greenville Triumph SC on Sunday, midfielder Charlie Dennis was named USL League One Player of the Week. Dennis had a hat trick. FC Tucson defender Maxi Schenfeld was named to the Team of the Week.
• FC Tucson is hosting a watch party for the Union Omaha match starting at 4:30 p.m. at Salted Pig American Barbecue, 11835 N. Oracle Road No. 101 in Oro Valley.