FC Tucson's Noah Franke excited for Omaha homecoming

It's homecoming week for FC Tucson defender Noah Franke.

FC Tucson (8-8-6) faces Union Omaha on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. The match will be at Creighton's Morrison Stadium, where Franke played in college.

“As soon as I heard the news I got really excited for it," he said. "I actually haven’t been back since I graduated, so it’s been about four, five years.

"I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of old people, old coaches, old fans. I’ve already had a lot of people tweeting at me saying they’re going to be at the game so I’m hoping to bring out a lot Bluejay fans just to balance out all the Omaha fans.”

Franke played for the Creighton Bluejays from 2014-17, earning All-Big East Conference honors.

FC Tucson is 0-3-0 against Union Omaha this season, but each of those losses was by a single goal. The Men in Black enter Saturday riding a six-match unbeaten streak.

“Noah was a great player for them at Creighton and I think it’s exciting for him to go back and maybe exact some revenge from the last match,” said FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman, “but ultimately he’s a key performer for us and he’ll be a super important piece of the puzzle on Saturday night.”