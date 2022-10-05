FC Tucson's playoff hopes evaporate as Fuego wins match delayed by storm

FC Tucson’s postseason chances washed away as another weather delay literally rained on their parade.

After a 2-hour, 49-minute weather delay, Central Valley Fuego FC beat FC Tucson 2-0 on Wednesday night, eliminating the home team from the USL League One Playoffs. FC Tucson needed to win its final three matches and get some help to advance to the postseason.

“We had to play a lot of players and push really hard to get back to where we got an opportunity and we’ve driven guys very far, and tonight it looked a little bit like heavy legs,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman.

The Fuego (10-12-7) spoiled Southern Arizona Heritage Night. So did the rain, which spoiled a supporters' walk that was set to start at 6:30 p.m. The Cactus Pricks, FC Tucson's supporters logo, had planned the parade before the key match.

In the 50th minute, Fuego midfielder Zahir Vasquez scored. Then in the 68th minute Fuego forward Christian Chaney added an insurance goal.

“Just disappointing I think, that’s the first thing that comes to mind,” said FC Tucson defender Jacob Crull. “I think we had a good opportunity tonight. Just as a whole, as a team, I don’t think we performed the way we needed to, simple mistakes, goals that could have been prevented.”

Wednesday’s match was FC Tucson’s fifth home contest to be delayed by lightning. The weeknight match started at 9:49 p.m.

“It’s tough: You’re starting games very late here. We’ve had basically five neutral site games here,” Pearlman said. “Our crowd wants to be here, we want to have them here, the weather doesn’t cooperate and you need that when you’re home, that kind of lift, that kind of push would’ve been so helpful tonight.”

Crull said the delays can be a hard but “weather isn’t always perfect.”

“It’s definitely something that’s been frustrating for the season with how often it’s happened,” Crull said. “I think our guys handle the delays well though, we find things to do, we find things that we enjoy doing together in the locker room.”

Fuego outshot FC Tucson 15-14 and 5-3 in shots on target. The loss ended FC Tucson’s six-match unbeaten run and four-match win streak at home.

“Right now you’re not thinking about how impressive you were — you’re just thinking about disappointed you are that you didn’t get to show your best hand and your best game tonight for your fans,” Pearlman said. “But yeah of course, I’m so pleased with them”

FC Tucson heads to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (10-10-9) on Saturday. The Men in Black’s season finale is on Oct. 15 at home against Forward Madison FC (7-10-11).

Corner kicks

The Fuego won the inaugural Western Clasico trophy, a revived rivalry with FC Tucson. They drew the first match on June 18 0-0 and Central Valley won the second, 3-2, on Aug. 31, both were in Fresno, California.

The first-year expansion club Fuego FC’s name is a nod to a previous club called Fresno Fuego, who had a rivalry with FC Tucson when they were in the USL Premier Development League “There’s great history there and obviously giving them a trophy feels even worse,” Pearlman said. “There’s nothing to feel good about tonight but again I give credit to (Fuego head coach) Martin ( Vasquez ) and their team.”

( ) and their team.” FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio is a finalist for League One Player of the Month for September. Merancio had 19 saves and a 0.40 a goals-against average.