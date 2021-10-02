FC Tucson's unbeaten streak ends at seven with shutout loss

North Texas SC snapped FC Tucson’s seven-match unbeaten streak and congested the USL League One table even more.

NTSC spoiled FC Tucson's (9-9-6) Southern Arizona Heritage Night with a 2-0 win Saturday night.

“Extremely disappointed for the guys,” said FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman. “We’ve talked about it a lot, it’s always going to come down to critical moments, decisions and plays and chances not taken and chances taken and we’re on the wrong side of pretty much all of them tonight and that’s always difficult.

"I’m pleased with how we moved the ball 18 to 18, there’s a lot of good moments, but the final third moments, the shots, just weren’t hitting the frame and the crosses weren’t landing where they needed to.”

FC Tucson outshot NTSC 12-11 but the visitors had eight shots on goal compared to the host’s two.

North Texas SC (9-7-9) moves up to fifth place from sixth, the last playoff spot. The Men in Black dropped from third in the table to a tie for fifth with North Texas SC, but they’re only two points out of third.

FC Tucson has four of its last six matches at home.