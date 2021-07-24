FC Tucson's unbeaten streak snapped by Union Omaha

“That was really the most disappointing thing,” Pearlman said. “I felt like if we came out of half 0-0, we’ve done a good job making adjustments.”

The halftime adjustments did not go FC Tucson’s way. Union Omaha’s Greg Hurst weaved around two defenders early in the second half and scored, putting FC Tucson down by two.

“Nobody quits at 2-0, but it can’t be 2-0 against Union Omaha,” Pearlman said. “They love to drop five in, they’re well-coached, well-organized and committed to each other.”

The 2-0 hole was a position FC Tucson had been in as recently as two weeks ago against Chattanooga and came all the way back to tie it in the 89th minute.

Because of that, “we had confidence in each other,” Corfe said.

Corfe entered the game in the 74th minute and immediately made an impact with his pass that went in front of the net that the Union Omaha defender kicked in for the goal.

“It’s simple when you come in from the bench,” Corfe said. “Your legs are fresh and it’s very important to be able to change the dynamic of the game.”

FC Tucson continued to push for chances in front of the net and created four shots on goal in the second half but to no avail this time.