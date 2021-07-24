FC Tucson's unbeaten streak snapped by Union Omaha

A second-half comeback attempt came up short Saturday night, as FC Tucson fell to Union Omaha 2-1 Saturday night.
The visitors snapped the Men in Black’s unbeaten streak at three games.
Down 2-0 in the 74th minute, FC Tucson (4-5-4) got an odd-man advantage in front of the net. Deri Corfe curved pass to the far side of the net, where Shak Adams and a Union Omaha defender slid in front of the open net. The ball ricocheted in for a goal.
The USL League One statistician ruled the play an own goal off the Union Omaha’s Conor Doyle, though the decision could be changed in a review by the league after the weekend. Adams had scored two goals in as many games heading into Saturday; a reversal would give him three in a row.
That score was all FC Tucson could manage. Union Omaha (7-1-5) dropped five defenders back in the late stages of the game to prevent the equalizer.
FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman credited Omaha’s stout defense for keeping his team from creating more scoring chances.
“Everyone was working hard, we were trying to execute,” Pearlman said. “But for some reason the ball just seemed to be where the first touches weren’t there.”
FC Tucson ran stride for stride with the top team in the league for most of the first half before slipping just before halftime. Union Omaha scored in the 44th minute to take a lead and tilt momentum in the visitors’ favor.
“That was really the most disappointing thing,” Pearlman said. “I felt like if we came out of half 0-0, we’ve done a good job making adjustments.”
The halftime adjustments did not go FC Tucson’s way. Union Omaha’s Greg Hurst weaved around two defenders early in the second half and scored, putting FC Tucson down by two.
“Nobody quits at 2-0, but it can’t be 2-0 against Union Omaha,” Pearlman said. “They love to drop five in, they’re well-coached, well-organized and committed to each other.”
The 2-0 hole was a position FC Tucson had been in as recently as two weeks ago against Chattanooga and came all the way back to tie it in the 89th minute.
Because of that, “we had confidence in each other,” Corfe said.
Corfe entered the game in the 74th minute and immediately made an impact with his pass that went in front of the net that the Union Omaha defender kicked in for the goal.
“It’s simple when you come in from the bench,” Corfe said. “Your legs are fresh and it’s very important to be able to change the dynamic of the game.”
FC Tucson continued to push for chances in front of the net and created four shots on goal in the second half but to no avail this time.
“I thought we were really close to bringing another goal back,” Corfe said.
The loss dampens the momentum FC Tucson had built during the month of July, as the club had gone 2-0-1 in its previous three games. Unable to secure three points at home, FC Tucson now heads to Richmond next weekend. The Kickers are just one slot above Tucson in the standings.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.