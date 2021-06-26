 Skip to main content
First-place Union Omaha shuts out visiting FC Tucson
USL League One: Union Omaha 1, FC Tucson 0

Greg Hurst's score off a header in the sixth minute held up as league-leading Union Omaha blanked visiting FC Tucson 1-0 on Saturday night in a USL League One game.

The Men in Black tied Union Omaha with 12 shots, but had only one shot on goal to Omaha's six. FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley stopped five shots.

FC Tucson is now tied for 10th place with a 2-4-3 record. Union Omaha improved to 6-1-3.

The Men in Black return home next Saturday to face Fort Lauderdale CF at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

