Former Sabino High School standout Amanda Vandervort to run USL Super League

The USL Super League's first-ever president is a Tucson resident and Sabino High School graduate.

Amanda Vandervort will run the second-division women’s soccer league when it kicks off in 2023, the USL Super League announced Tuesday. She comes from Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro), where she served as the Chief Women's Football Officer. She co-authored the 2020 Raising Our Game Report, an overview on the growing women’s soccer industry. Before that, she served as Major League Soccer's vice president in charge of customer-relationship management and social media and vice president of fan engagement .

The USL Super League said Vandervort will will "lead all aspects of USL’s distinct youth-to-professional women’s soccer pathway, creating thousands of opportunities for players, fans, coaches and staff in the women’s game. Vandervort will work with communities, players, clubs, owners and partners to build the USL Super League into a financially sustainable, globally recognized sports entity."