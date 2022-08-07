Gio Calixtro's goal not enough for FC Tucson in loss to Kickers

Gio Calixtro netted a first-half goal, but last-place FC Tucson surrendered three scores in a row and fell to the Richmond Kickers 3-1 on Saturday night in Virginia.

Richmond came to life following Calixtro's 28th-minute strike. Ethan Vanacore-Decker put in the equalizer just before halftime, and Emiliano Terzaghi — the two-time USL League One MVP and Golden Boot winner — scored twice in the second half. Richmond improved to 10-6-4 and moved to the top the of the US League One standings.

FC Tucson beat Richmond twice in a row as part of magical 2021 playoff run, edging the team 4-2 to qualify for the postseason and then 1-0 in the first round of the USL League One playoffs. Since then, the Kickers are 3-0 against FC Tucson, outscoring the team 8-1.