Giovanni Calixtro notches hat trick as FC Tucson wins big on road

FC Tucson took out a month's worth of frustration Sunday night, blasting host Fort Lauderdale CF 4-0 in a USL League One game behind a hat trick from Giovanni Calixtro.

The Men in Black (5-8-4) had lost four straight since their last win on July 17, having been outscored 6-1 during that span.

There were no offensive struggles Sunday as FC Tucson took control early. Calixtro scored in the sixth minute to put the Men in Black up 1-0. Charlie Dennis scored on a penalty kick in the 25th minute, and Calixtro found the net in the 26th and 53rd minutes to complete the rout.

FC Tucson outshot Fort Lauderdale 13-6, and Wallis Lapsley stopped both shots he saw for the Men in Black.

FC Tucson hosts Greenville Triumph SC (6-6-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kino North Stadium.