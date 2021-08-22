 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giovanni Calixtro notches hat trick as FC Tucson wins big on road

Giovanni Calixtro notches hat trick as FC Tucson wins big on road

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

FC Tucson took out a month's worth of frustration Sunday night, blasting host Fort Lauderdale CF 4-0 in a USL League One game behind a hat trick from Giovanni Calixtro.

The Men in Black (5-8-4) had lost four straight since their last win on July 17, having been outscored 6-1 during that span.

There were no offensive struggles Sunday as FC Tucson took control early. Calixtro scored in the sixth minute to put the Men in Black up 1-0. Charlie Dennis scored on a penalty kick in the 25th minute, and Calixtro found the net in the 26th and 53rd minutes to complete the rout.

FC Tucson outshot Fort Lauderdale 13-6, and Wallis Lapsley stopped both shots he saw for the Men in Black.

FC Tucson hosts Greenville Triumph SC (6-6-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona receiver Tayvian Cunningham on running track, offseason improvements and Wildcats' 'variety' offense

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News