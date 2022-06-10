Globe-trotting Charlie Machell finds a home with FC Tucson

During his well-traveled soccer career, FC Tucson midfielder Charlie Machell has played for teams in Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Cambodia, Singapore and Malaysia. His most recent stint overseas saw the Newcastle, England native playing for Al-Ittihad Club in Oman.

There are perks to being back in an English-speaking country, the 27-year-old Machell said. For starters, he can communicate easier with his teammates and coach.

“The lads here are great guys,” Machell said.

Communication will be key on Saturday, when Machell and FC Tucson (2-5-1) face Union Omaha (2-1-4) in the club's first home match in more than a month. Union Omaha beat FC Tucson 6-1 in last year's USL League One semifinals, ending the club's unlikely playoff run.

Machell joined FC Tucson in April after leaving Oman, and scored a 41st-minute goal — his first of the season — in last week's 2-1 loss to Forward Madison.

"I came in a little bit later than most, with the Visa and missing the first game and then slowly working my way in,” Machell said. “So, on the record, I think it was my Game 1 last week, with fitness compared to everyone else.

"I felt good last week. I felt like I started to get into the swing of things."

Coach Jon Pearlman calls Machell "an important centerpiece for us in the middle of the park" and "a 90-minute guy … with a lot of experience across the pond."

Machell grew up playing Newcastle United’s youth system. He came to the United States for college, playing both at Wingate and East Tennessee State before embarking on a pro career that has taken him across the globe.

“For me it was one of those things when you know you’re not going to play in the Premier League it was about getting as much experience as possible, going to as many countries as I could,” Machell said.

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson will host Pride Night on Saturday, and will sport pride-themed accents on their jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off next week, with the proceeds split between the club and the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation. The team is also selling a "Pride Pack" that includes a game ticket and rainbow FC Tucson headband for $25.

• Union Omaha, the league’s defending champions, has carried the USL League One banner in the ongoing Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Omaha knocked off Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire and Minnesota United to reach the quarterfinals. It will face Sporting Kansas City on June 22 in the round of eight.

“It’s incredible and full credit to (Omaha head coach) Jay (Mims) and their team,” Pearlman said.

Saturday What: Union Omaha (2-1–4) at FC Tucson (2-5-1) When: 7 p.m. Stream: ESPN+/Hulu

