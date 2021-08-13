Globetrotting Mo Kone ready to boost FC Tucson's defensive effort

Kone’s travels gave him perspective.

“I realized that by sitting and focusing, not in one place but also not all over the place, that you can improve,” he said. “The way you improve is with stability.”

Kone has been more selective with his career choices lately. In 2019, he received an offer to come to the United States to play for USL Championship club Tampa Bay. He’s been stateside ever since.

Kone said he’s already comfortable in Tucson. He knew he was in the right place the moment he showed up to training at Kino North Stadium.

“I get to play on grass, natural grass,” he laughed.

With New Amsterdam, many of his training sessions and games took place on artificial turf. The smell, the feel and the look of natural, green grass in soccer is unparalleled, Kone explained.

As he’s settled in, Kone said that he’s worked with Pearlman on how to best help a struggling FC Tucson team and feels ready to play whenever he gets his name called.

“I feel good,” Kone said. “I feel like I’m in the right environment.”

