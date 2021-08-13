Globetrotting Mo Kone ready to boost FC Tucson's defensive effort

Following last weekend’s 2-0 loss to the Richmond Kickers, FC Tucson ranked last in USL League One with a minus-seven goal differential.
The Men in Black (4-7-4) remain hopeful they can shore up their defensive effort during the final 13 matches of the season, starting with Saturday’s match a Union Omaha team that has lost just once all year.
“We have to show up defensively in the early portion of the game,” interim coach Jon Pearlman said. “That sounds very cliche, but we have conceded early in all our defeats.”
FC Tucson allowed two goals in the first 30 minutes of last week’s against Richmond and spent the rest of the evening playing catch-up. Richmond, like many of Tucson’s opponents, dropped more defenders back in the second half to limit any comeback opportunities.
As frustrations have mounted during the Men in Black’s three-game losing streak, Pearlman said is re-evaluating his rotation. He admitted this week that it could lead to some difficult decisions.
“As we look at the selection this week, key players are looking at losing their opportunity to start the game,” Pearlman said. “Because they haven’t started well for three or four matches now.”
To show he’s serious about playing defensive-minded players, Pearlman signed Mohamed “Mo” Kone prior to the Richmond match.
The 27-year-old Kone entered the second half of last week’s match to get acquainted with the team’s playing style. With a full week of training and now game experience under his belt, the Ivory Coast native is expected to make the starting 11.
“He’s going to give us a physical presence. He’s mostly defensive-minded, which we don’t have right now,” Pearlman said. “Whether he plays 70, 80 or 90 minutes against Omaha is yet to be determined.”
Prior to joining FC Tucson, Kone played for New Amsterdam Football Club in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA). The 6-foot-2-inch defender averaged 89 minutes on the field during 10 games with the New York-based club. Durability and stamina are his bread and butter.
“I’m a hard worker,” Kone said. “I don’t like to lose.”
Kone’s journey fits the definition of a globetrotting soccer player. He grew up playing in West Africa, then left his home at the age of 17 to pursue professional opportunities. He spent time playing in Asia, Cyprus, Moldova and Belarus.
“There was a time when I was traveling all over the world looking to play,” Kone said. “Changing countries, changing clubs.”
In 2018, Kone returned home to Africa, exhausted.
“I said, ‘I just want to sit now’,” Kone remembered. “I don’t want to move all over the place anymore.”
Kone’s travels gave him perspective.
“I realized that by sitting and focusing, not in one place but also not all over the place, that you can improve,” he said. “The way you improve is with stability.”
Kone has been more selective with his career choices lately. In 2019, he received an offer to come to the United States to play for USL Championship club Tampa Bay. He’s been stateside ever since.
Kone said he’s already comfortable in Tucson. He knew he was in the right place the moment he showed up to training at Kino North Stadium.
“I get to play on grass, natural grass,” he laughed.
With New Amsterdam, many of his training sessions and games took place on artificial turf. The smell, the feel and the look of natural, green grass in soccer is unparalleled, Kone explained.
As he’s settled in, Kone said that he’s worked with Pearlman on how to best help a struggling FC Tucson team and feels ready to play whenever he gets his name called.
“I feel good,” Kone said. “I feel like I’m in the right environment.”
Corner kicks
Tucson native Brandon Sanchez was awarded a pro contract this week, and will play with FC Tucson for the remainder of the season. Sanchez, a 17-year-old junior at Canyon Del Oro High School, had been playing with FC Tucson’s Academy team.
FC Tucson midfielder Charlie Dennis finished second in voting for USL League One’s Player of the Month award for July. He received 20% of the first-place votes after leading the league in assists (3) and chances created (15) for the month.
