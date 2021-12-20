Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio returning to FC Tucson

FC Tucson has brought back goalkeeper Carlos Merancio.

Tucsonan Merancio, a native of Hermosillo, Sonora, spent last season with the Hartford Athletics of the USL Championship League. Merancio, 23, played in 22 total games with FC Tucson in 2019-20. He made 41 saves in 13 games in 2019, and added 25 saves in nine matches in 2020.

Merancio started his club career in 2017 with Monarcas Morelia Premier in Mexico's third division.

"I'm so excited to be back in Tucson because it's the best club I've ever been part of," Merancio said in a press release. "I feel like it's my home."

FC Tucson advanced to the USL League One semifinals last season.

"(Merancio's) a top talent for me and somebody I really wanted to bring back to Tucson," said head coach Jon Pearlman in the release. "He's a Tucson guy and I think he's going to be a real asset to us moving forward as we build one of the strongest defenses in League One."