Goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley navigates peaks and valleys in first season with FC Tucson

Finding the right team that’ll give you a chance to flourish can be both a difficult and time consuming journey. Just ask FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley.

Lapsley was drafted by MLS club New York Red Bulls in 2020 and played with their affiliate team in the USL Championship, but was released from the club a week after Thanksgiving and suddenly found himself without a home.

It was a discouraging moment for the 24-year-old from Seattle who led New York Red Bulls II in both saves (25) and save percentage (56.8%). An offseason in the middle of the pandemic when teams are conserving financial resources gave Lapsley worry about his future in the league.

“Any time you enter an offseason without a team, there is some doubt about your career,” he said. “Especially this year, the market was slower.”

Luckily, Lapsley said, he and his agent worked hard in the winter to secure him a spot on another team and he eventually found himself as a member of the Men in Black in Tucson. FC Tucson had an imbalanced showcase behind the net in 2020, and decided not to retain two goalkeepers for 2021.

“Teams have three, sometimes four goalies, and only one starts,” Lapsley explained. “Very grateful to the organization for giving me a chance.”