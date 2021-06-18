Healthy Charlie Dennis, FC Tucson travel to Texas

FC Tucson’s Charlie Dennis hates not being on the field during a game.

“Just horrible being on the sidelines,” the midfielder said. “You can’t help the team.”

So when Dennis returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out the previous two games and scored two goals as a late-game substitute in the Men in Black’s 3-2 loss to the Chattanooga Red Wolves last weekend, he reminded himself to soak in those moments when he’s able to make an impact.

“It’s probably the best feeling you can get as a soccer player,” he said.

Dennis’ elated feeling was amplified given his two goals were the first time he’s found the back of the net during the season.

A now-healthy Dennis and FC Tucson (2-3-2) travel to face North Texas SC (3-3-1) Saturday at 5:30 p.m. looking to earn crucial road points. A win would help The Men in Black leapfrog North Texas in the USL League One Standings as the two clubs are jostling for eighth and ninth place.

C Tucson has played some of its best soccer away from Kino North Stadium. The club has won each of their last two road contests — their lone victories of the season. Dennis, a second-year player the club, expects a battle but is confident in his team.