Healthy Charlie Dennis, FC. Tucson travels to Texas

FC Tucson’s Charlie Dennis hates not being on the field during a game.
“Just horrible being on the sidelines,” the midfielder said. “You can't help the team.”
So when Dennis returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out the previous two games and scored two goals as a late-game substitute in the Men in Black’s 3-2 loss to the Chattanooga Red Wolves last weekend, he reminded himself to soak in those moments when he’s able to make an impact.
“It’s probably the best feeling you can get as a soccer player,” he said.
Dennis’ elated feeling was amplified given his two goals were the first time he’s found the back of the net during the season.
A now-healthy Dennis and FC Tucson (2-3-2) travel to face North Texas SC (3-3-1) Saturday at 5:30 p.m. looking to earn crucial road points. A win would help The Men in Black leapfrog North Texas in the USL League One Standings as the two clubs are jostling for eighth and ninth place.
C Tucson has played some of its best soccer away from Kino North Stadium. The club has won each of their last two road contests — their lone victories of the season. Dennis, a second-year player the club, expects a battle but is confident in his team.
“Texas is a great team, we respect them,” Dennis said. “But we are going there to get three points and we know we can beat them on our day.”
The 25-year-old Dennisplays a vital role in setting up the offense. The midfielder led FC Tucson with five assists in 2020; his two goals this year are now tied for most on the team.
Dennis described sitting out FC Tucson’s matches on May 29 and June 5 as a dreadful feeling — a feeling made worse by his own doing.
Dennis first tweaked his hamstring in the team's May 16 game at Fort Lauderdale. He pushed himself to play the following week, and his hamstring did not respond well.
“I tried to rush back and made it worse,” Dennis said.
In the weeks leading up to his return against Chattanooga, Dennis worked tirelessly with the team’s training staff to rest up and heal.
“Doing everything I could,” he said “Eating right, going to sleep early, icing.”
Eventually, Dennis worked his way back into playing shape. Still, FC Tucson coach John Galas felt it was best to ease one of the team’s crucial pieces back into things and bring him off the bench.
The midfielder didn’t mind and came out energized as a second half sub, scoring in the 62nd and 85th minutes against the Red Wolves.
“Just to be able to be out there and help the team was great,” he said.
Now, Dennis has rested legs and it appears so does much of the rest of the team. With temperatures in Tucson soaring over 100 degrees, FC Tucson limited training sessions this week and practiced in the mornings.
The team flew to Texas Friday morning looking forward to their next challenge.
“We all feel good to go,” Dennis said.
