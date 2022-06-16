He's back: FC Tucson signs club legend, MLS veteran Donny Toia for rest of season

FC Tucson billed Thursday night’s gathering at Pueblo Vida Brewing Company as a Q&A featuring coach Jon Pearlman and former star Donny Toia. Two men talking “about the journey and the future of our club,” the team said.

Few in the crowd knew that the night would end not with a question or answer, but with a declaration: Toia, a former Major League Soccer player and arguably the best player in FC Tucson history, is coming back.

The 30-year-old defender has agreed to a contract with Tucson’s USL League One club for the rest of the 2022 season, pending league approval. He will be added to FC Tucson’s roster as soon as possible, but will likely need some time to round into shape.

FC Tucson is looking for a spark after starting the season 2-6-1 and falling into last place in the 11-team USL League One. The club will play Saturday night at the Central Valley Fuego (3-2-4) — the same place Toia scored the club’s first-ever goal 10 years ago last month.

“Tucson is a big family, with everyone coming together to support each other,” Toia said in an FC Tucson news release. “I’m ready to play and I look forward to giving 100% on the pitch for the coaching staff, the players and most importantly the community.”

Arguably the most accomplished Tucson soccer player of all time, Toia played six years at Tucson Soccer Academy, led Canyon del Oro High School to two state championships, and played — and starred — at Pima College. In 2017, Star columnist Greg Hansen ranked Toia as the second-best soccer player in the history of the city.

As a 20-year-old, Toia joined FC Tucson’s expansion USL Premier Development League team. The a forward, Toia scored Tucson’s first-ever goal in a May 5, 2012 loss to the Fuego. Two weeks later, he scored the club’s first home goal in a 1-0 win over the Southern California Seahorses.

Toia led FC Tucson with six goals in 2012. From there, he moved up to play with Phoenix FC in what was then known as USL Pro. He was named the league’s rookie of the year in 2013.

Toia played for Major League Soccer’s Chivas USA, Montreal Impact and Orlando City from 2014-18 before returning to Real Salt Lake, the team that initially signed him, for the 2019-21 seasons. He spent this spring training with the Portland Timbers, but did not make the team.

Toia has appeared in 172 MLS games, making 158 starts.

Includes information from a news release.

Saturday • Who: FC Tucson (2-6-1) at Central Valley Fuego (3-2-4) • When: 7:30 p.m. • Watch online: ESPN+/Hulu

