Interim no more: FC Tucson names Jon Pearlman as coach

FC Tucson looked far and wide to find its new head coach.

The club found him in Tucson. And on the Men in Black’s bench, no less.

Interim coach Jon Pearlman will lead the team through the 2022 season, the club announced Thursday afternoon. Pearlman has been coaching the team since June 30, when John Galas was fired. FC Tucson is 7-5-3 since, vaulting from 11th place and firmly into the USL League One playoff picture.

Pearlman has been a part of FC Tucson for much longer, and in almost every imaginable way. Pearlman co-founded FC Tucson in 2011 and has been the coach, general manager, director of soccer operations and technical director during the team’s ascent from semipro to USL League One. He first coached the team in 2017, going 9-2-3. From there, he moved to OKC Energy U23 before returning to Tucson as the club’s vice president of soccer operations. He will continue as FC Tucson's technical director in addition to his coaching duties.