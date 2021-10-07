Interim no more: FC Tucson names Jon Pearlman as coach

FC Tucson looked far and wide to find its new head coach.
The club found him in Tucson. And on the Men in Black’s bench, no less.
Interim coach Jon Pearlman will lead the team through the 2022 season, the club announced Thursday afternoon. Pearlman has been coaching the team since June 30, when John Galas was fired. FC Tucson is 7-5-3 since, vaulting from 11th place and firmly into the USL League One playoff picture.
Pearlman has been a part of FC Tucson for much longer, and in almost every imaginable way. Pearlman co-founded FC Tucson in 2011 and has been the coach, general manager, director of soccer operations and technical director during the team’s ascent from semipro to USL League One. He first coached the team in 2017, going 9-2-3. From there, he moved to OKC Energy U23 before returning to Tucson as the club’s vice president of soccer operations. He will continue as FC Tucson's technical director in addition to his coaching duties.
“I can’t express enough what an honor it is and how much it means to me personally, as well as to the people who have worked with me in my career and to my family, to have this opportunity,” Pearlman said. “After returning to the field and coaching, I believe the greatest contribution I can make to FC Tucson moving forward is developing our technical side and building on the recent success we have had with our first team.
“Having the opportunity to push for the playoffs and the USL League One Cup, this year and moving forward for this city, is something I am completely committed to.”
Club president Amanda Powers called Pearlman “integral in the development and success of FC Tucson.” Pearlman is a longtime resident and a former high school and club coach here.
“His ability to transition this season from the front office to the field and guide our team back into championship contention is a testament to his coaching acumen, and his skill in connecting with players and helping them realize their potential,” Powers said. “We look forward to finishing this season on a high note and having Jon guide this club into the 2022 USL League One season.”
The Men in Black are off this week, returning to action Wednesday against North Carolina FC at Kino North Stadium. The club also plays Oct. 16 against South Georgia Tormenta FC.