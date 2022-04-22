Its U.S. Open Cup run over, FC Tucson returns to league play with tough task

After its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run ended in heartbreak, FC Tucson will return to league play with a tall order.

FC Tucson (0-1-1) faces first-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday afternoon in Tennessee. The Red Wolves (2-0-1) play at CHI Memorial Stadium, which opened in 2020 with a 1-0 Chattanooga win over FC Tucson.

“It’s a tough place to play; they’re right on top of you,” FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said. “They are (within) grabbing distance, so you get to hear some colorful things.

“I enjoy that. I love the away environments that are good, the angrier the fans are, the better, I find that to be challenging and entertaining.”

Saturday's match will be available to stream on both ESPN+ and Hulu. FC Tucson will host a watch party at American Eat Co. & Market Bar, 1439. S. 4th Ave.

Men in Black (and blue)

FC Tucson’s injury woes continue. Forward Franco Peréz was injured in Thursday’s practice and will miss the Chattanooga match. He joins midfielder Tevin Shaw, who is in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in the first half of last week's draw with Forward Madison.

Pearlman said defender and 2021 club player of the year Kaelon Fox is a week away from making his 2022 debut.

“Not having Kaelon and Tevin and Franco are definitely key pieces for us, but we have other very good players and they’re going to perform and it’s a great opportunity for them,” Pearlman said. “We’re not whole yet. Hopefully we will be whole sooner than later.”

USL League won

Four USL League One sides advanced to the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Two teams beat Major League Soccer opponents. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, a League One expansion team, beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on the road, while defending USL League One champion Union Omaha knocked out the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field.

In the fourth round, two USL League One clubs will face MLS sides. South Georgia Tormenta FC will play at Inter Miami CF, while the Richmond Kickers will host Charlotte FC.

California United Strikers FC, the team that eliminated FC Tucson with a late goal on Tuesday night, will host the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Round of 32.

“Honestly I’m very jealous that Cal United gets the opportunity to host the Galaxy,” Pearlman said. “(LA head coach) Greg Vanney’s a mentor/friend and that would’ve been great for the team and for us. But there’s lessons to be learned and a light at the end of the tunnel.”

A soon-to-be Duck

On Thursday, FC Tucson's women's club announced that midfielder Trinity Morales committed to the University of Oregon.

Morales, a Salpointe Catholic High School senior, played for FC Tucson last summer when they won the WPSL Desert Conference championship. FC Tucson Women’s head coach Kelly Pierce also coaches Salpointe, which has won the last two Class 4A state titles.

The FC Tucson Women open their season May 28 at the El Paso Surf.

Saturday • What: FC Tucson (0-1-1) at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (2-0-1) • When: 4:30 p.m. • Stream: ESPN+/Hulu

