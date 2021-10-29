Kevin Rodriguez provides spark for FC Tucson heading into biggest match of the season

FC Tucson forward Kevin Rodriguez came back from injury too soon. Fortunately for the Men in Black, he's returning to form at the perfect time.

Rodriguez drew the penalty kick that led to the Men in Black’s first goal in last week's 2-2 draw with Forward Madison FC. Later in the match, he scored his third goal in two games.

FC Tucson (10-10-7) will host the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. Saturday in a de facto playoff match. Win their regular-season finale, and the Men in Black will qualify for the USL League One playoffs for the first time. In their first meeting this season, Richmond (11-9-7) beat FC Tucson 1-0 on July 31 in Virginia.

“I think my confidence is pretty high and hopefully I can keep it going for this weekend, because we need those three points to get to the playoffs,” Rodriguez said. "So hopefully I keep it going and the team keeps going and we get the big dub.”

FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman is happy to see Rodriguez shine at such a critical team.

“He’s been tremendous. And if Kevin’s healthy, he’s incredibly quick, makes great runs,” Pearlman said. “He works incredibly hard on defense — he should’ve been on the team of the week last week, I thought he was our best player.