Kyle Cornell is 'connective tissue' that keeps FC Tucson, UA men's club soccer team moving

FC Tucson director of soccer operations Kyle Cornell was all set to become an attorney before he was steered back to soccer during his legal internship.

A familiar face brought Cornell, who studied philosophy and economics at the UA and graduated in 2018, to FC Tucson.

Dave Cosgrove, then the coach of FC Tucson’s senior team, had coached Cornell at Pima College.

"Literally all the attorneys were like, ‘Yeah, don’t be an attorney,’” Cornell said. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time and know a guy who was willing to take a chance on me with 'Coz,' who’s director of coaching over at FC Tucson Youth now.”

Instead of tackling law, Cornell — a 29-year-old former Canyon del Oro High School standout — became an important part of FC Tucson. The club (6-12-6) returns home on Tuesday night to face North Carolina FC (7-12-5). The game starts at 7 p.m. inside Kino North Stadium.

Cornell connects the club's business and technical sides and runs the MLS preseason schedule.

"Kyle’s role is greater than most director of soccer operations,” said Jon Pearlman, FC Tucson's coach and technical director. "He’s done such an amazing job with both jobs. It's a lot to carry for a young guy, and he does it with a lot of grace and character.”

Cornell said his role is to be "connective tissue" between different parts of the club.

"I can’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be or anything else I’d rather be doing," Cornell said.

Except Cornell also coaches the UA men’s club soccer team. The Wildcats will play their home opener at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"Kyle’s great," said UA senior striker Jayden Obrochta. "We had a bit of a discipline problem when he joined but ever since he got on he really got on our cases and he really helped unify us as a team."

Cornell said the chance to coach the UA and help get the Wildcats connections is rewarding. The Tucson native also coached at both Canyon del Oro and Sahuaro high schools.

“He was an excellent youth player, he was a top player at Pima,” Pearlman said. "His knee made it difficult to have probably the full career that he wanted to as a player but again he’s been so close to every training session we’ve had here since 2019.”

Cornell said his jobs are way to connect all of his past soccer experiences together.

“Ultimately the goal is to have a positive impact on the city and on the world through soccer,” Cornell said. “That’s what ultimately got me involved in FC Tucson in the first place.”

Corner kicks

• With North Carolina’s win last week, FC Tucson dropped back into last place. The Men in Black are 12 points out of the final playoff spot, held by Charlotte. FC Tucson has played two fewer matches than Charlotte.

• Tuesday’s match will feature $2 tacos and beers.

Tuesday Who: North Carolina FC (7-12-5) at FC Tucson (6-12-6) When: 7 p.m. Watch online: ESPN+/Hul