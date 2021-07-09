Let there be light: FC Tucson Women's Luz Duarte is breaking records on team's path to victory

"It's been amazing," Duarte said of her team's performance this year, adding "I'm doing well for myself."

Headed into the season's final game, Duarte said she's feeling confident her team will come away with a win.

"I have a lot of faith," Duarte said.

With her father living in Tucson and Duarte having been stationed here multiple times throughout the years, she considers Tucson to be home, having lived here on and off for the last 15 years.

"Most of my growing up I did here, so this is my hometown for sure," Duarte said, adding that she's proud to be able to play for her hometown team.

Having played briefly with FC Tucson in 2019, before the pandemic derailed the team's 2020 season, Duarte said she was excited to get back on the field this year.

"It was a bummer, but I think it just gave us more time to prepare," Duarte said. "And we came wanting to play way more than before because we didn't have a season last year, so I think it helped actually."

When she's not on the pitch, Duarte keeps busy by giving back. Over the years, she's hosted soccer clinics for Hispanic girls, but she's become picky about who she works with as time as passed.