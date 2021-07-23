'Limitless potential': Shak Adams' offensive reemergence coming at the right time for FC Tucson

“A big part of it is him understanding that a little bit stronger performance on the defensive side of the ball can lead to scoring opportunities for him and the group,” Pearlman explained. “That side of things is where we need him to be more focused on throughout the match.”

Pearlman’s move to interim coach — he’s still the club’s vice president of soccer operations — has allowed him to have hands-on coaching with FC Tucson’s players. The former Sabino High School coach has instilled a defense-first mindset.

Pearlman told Adams that his defense simply must be better if he wants to play a bigger role.

“Pearlman tries to nitpick on what I can do,” Adams said. “He’s giving me advice, telling me what I do poorly, how to fix it and what I do well.”

Conversations with one of his star players was a balancing act for Pearlman. He had developed an amicable relationship with Adams while working in the front office. As his coach, however, Pearlman had to have honest conversations with Adams about how to raise his game.

“Shak’s got limitless potential,” Pearlman said. “We want to see him back in the form where he’s scoring every game or at least creating opportunities for others.”