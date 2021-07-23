'Limitless potential': Shak Adams' offensive reemergence coming at the right time for FC Tucson

Brutal honesty can sometimes be the ultimate motivator to a player’s psyche. Other times, it drags you down farther into a slump.
Shak Adams falls into the former category, recently looking every bit like the player that dominated USL League One a year ago, leading FC Tucson with four goals.
The 5-foot-7-inch forward, full of speed in every step, has his elusive burst back midway through the 2021 season. Adams has scored two goals in his last two games, snapping a nine-game scoring drought that spanned just over two months.
Adams will look to make it three goals in three games on Saturday, when FC Tucson (4-4-4) hosts league-leading Union Omaha (6-1-5) at Kino North Stadium. With a 2-0-1 record in their last three games, including a 4-2 victory last weekend, FC Tucson has tangible momentum for the first time this season.
Adams’ reemergence starts with a renewed focus on defense. Simply, he had strayed from the defensive part of his game in the early goings of the season and became more of a late-game substitute as opposed to a go-to scorer.
The FC Tucson forward came off the bench as a second-half sub in both of Jon Pearlman’s first two games as the club’s interim head coach. Adams’ start against New England Revolution II last week was his first time in the starting lineup since June 26.
“A big part of it is him understanding that a little bit stronger performance on the defensive side of the ball can lead to scoring opportunities for him and the group,” Pearlman explained. “That side of things is where we need him to be more focused on throughout the match.”
Pearlman’s move to interim coach — he’s still the club’s vice president of soccer operations — has allowed him to have hands-on coaching with FC Tucson’s players. The former Sabino High School coach has instilled a defense-first mindset.
Pearlman told Adams that his defense simply must be better if he wants to play a bigger role.
“Pearlman tries to nitpick on what I can do,” Adams said. “He’s giving me advice, telling me what I do poorly, how to fix it and what I do well.”
Conversations with one of his star players was a balancing act for Pearlman. He had developed an amicable relationship with Adams while working in the front office. As his coach, however, Pearlman had to have honest conversations with Adams about how to raise his game.
“Shak’s got limitless potential,” Pearlman said. “We want to see him back in the form where he’s scoring every game or at least creating opportunities for others.”
Adams’ said he remained confident in his skills during his struggles, but Pearlman’s talks resonated.
“I’m a great offensive player, but if I play great defensive, then that transitions pretty well,” Adams said. “Pearlman’s just been making sure I get in positions earlier so then we can counter-attack.”
On July 10, Adams entered a road game against Chattanooga in the middle of the second half with his team down by two goals. FC Tucson mounted a furious comeback in the final five minutes with Adams scoring the equalizer in the 89th-minute to tie the game at 2-2 and send his team home with a point.
That spark carried over to the practice field, with Pearlman praising the effort and intensity of his star forward.
“Shak has been absolutely committed in training,” Pearlman said.
Adams’ commitment was rewarded as he earned the start against New England. No one on the team was surprised when Adams scored 26 minutes into the action to give FC Tucson a 2-0 lead.
“I’ve just been believing,” Adams said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have two chances and two goals in two games.”
Expect Adams to continue leading what’s suddenly become a formidable offensive attack.
“I think you’ll see a lot of him and a lot of exciting plays from him going forward,” Pearlman said.
Corner kicks
FC Tucson forward Toby Uzo and midfielder Charlie Dennis were named to the USL League One Team of the Week after last week’s 4-2 win over New England. Uzo scored two second half goals and Dennis recorded two assists in the victory.
Last time it played Union Omaha, FC Tucson fell 1-0, giving up the decisive goal just six minutes into the game.
