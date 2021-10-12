Listen up: FC Tucson goalie's podcast focuses on preparation, success; Men in Black home Wednesday

Already one of the club’s hardest workers, FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley added another job this year: podcaster.

The Men in Black’s No. 1 launched a podcast in February called “The Separation is in the Preparation.”

“I always liked listening to podcasts and I had done a few as a guest and I always thought, ‘Well, maybe I can do this in a different way, put my own sort of spin on it,'" he said.

That preparation comes to the forefront when FC Tucson hosts North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. It's Fuerza Frontline Workers Night at Kino North Stadium.

Lapsley, a Seattle native, arrived in Tucson with some media experience. While at UC Davis, he worked at the college radio station. … and majored in global disease biology … and worked three years in a microbiology lab in the school of veterinary medicine.

That work ethic is why coach Jon Pearlman calls him "a consummate pro," "arguably the hardest-working player on the team" and "so detail-orientated.”

Lapsley's podcast features guests from diverse fields and focuses on preparation. His most recent guest was Mike Crimmins, a climate extension specialist at the UA.