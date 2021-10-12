 Skip to main content
Listen up: FC Tucson goalie's podcast focuses on preparation, success; Men in Black home Wednesday
FC TUCSON

Listen up: FC Tucson goalie's podcast focuses on preparation, success; Men in Black home Wednesday

  • Updated

FC Tucson's Wallis Lapsley comes well out of his area to clear a ball against North Texas in the second half of their Oct. 2 match. The UC Davis graduate has a podcast that focuses on preparation and success.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Already one of the club’s hardest workers, FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley added another job this year: podcaster.

The Men in Black’s No. 1 launched a podcast in February called “The Separation is in the Preparation.”

“I always liked listening to podcasts and I had done a few as a guest and I always thought, ‘Well, maybe I can do this in a different way, put my own sort of spin on it,'" he said.

That preparation comes to the forefront when FC Tucson hosts North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. It's Fuerza Frontline Workers Night at Kino North Stadium.

Lapsley, a Seattle native, arrived in Tucson with some media experience. While at UC Davis, he worked at the college radio station. … and majored in global disease biology … and worked three years in a microbiology lab in the school of veterinary medicine.

That work ethic is why coach Jon Pearlman calls him "a consummate pro," "arguably the hardest-working player on the team" and "so detail-orientated.”

Lapsley's podcast features guests from diverse fields and focuses on preparation. His most recent guest was Mike Crimmins, a climate extension specialist at the UA.

“I think that the way people get ready to do their job, whether it’s my job, your job, there’s a lot of things that go into it that people overlook on the outside, we like to think about the end, the final polished product,” Lapsley said. “I’ve always been interested in the way people prepare and I spend a lot of time preparing for my job, so I’m always curious about how people prepare for theirs.”

In his day job, Lapsley is second in USL League One in saves with 67 and tied for seventh in clean sheets with four.

“He’s a great teammate," Pearlman said. "He’s made a ton of big saves for us in games.”

The Men in Black need him now more than ever. With 33 points, FC Tucson (9-9-6) is in the sixth and final USL League One playoff spot. Wednesday's opponent, North Carolina FC,  is 5-15-4 and at the bottom of the standings with 19 points.

Corner kicks

• Every fan in attendance Wednesday will receive a voucher good for one ticket to one of FC Tucson's final two regular-season matches.

Wednesday

Who: North Carolina FC (5-15-4) at FC Tucson (9-9-6)

When: 7 p.m.

Sabino grad named first president of USL Super League

The USL Super League's first-ever president is a Tucson resident and Sabino High School graduate.

Amanda Vandervort will run the second-division women’s soccer league when it kicks off in 2023, the USL Super League announced Tuesday. She comes from Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPro), where she served as the Chief Women's Football Officer. She co-authored the 2020 Raising Our Game Report, an overview on the growing women’s soccer industry. Before that, she served as Major League Soccer's vice president in charge of customer-relationship management and social media and vice president of fan engagement .

The USL Super League said Vandervort will will "lead all aspects of USL’s distinct youth-to-professional women’s soccer pathway, creating thousands of opportunities for players, fans, coaches and staff in the women’s game. Vandervort will work with communities, players, clubs, owners and partners to build the USL Super League into a financially sustainable, globally recognized sports entity."

“It’s such an exciting privilege to be in this position,” Vandervort said. “Together we’ll build a competitive environment for elite women players, coaches and referees at the professional level. We'll create opportunities for fans to experience the women’s game in their local communities and provide value to those investing in this high-growth platform. I’m excited to be helping the USL realize the Super League’s potential and drive the women’s game forward.”

A state championship goalkeeper at Sabino and a member of the Star's All-Southern Arizona team in 1997, Vandervort played collegiately at Wyoming before going into coaching. She coached New York University's women's soccer team for four years, and has also run youth and adult teams.

It's unclear what the creation of the USL Super League means for FC Tucson's women's team, which has played in the Women's Premier Soccer League since its founding in 2015. An FC Tucson women's team spokesperson said the club is "committed to the WPSL in 2022 and defending our championship. We are looking all our options for the future as we are committed to growing women's soccer in Southern Arizona."

