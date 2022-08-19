Louis Perez emerging as top scoring threat; FC Tucson plans bash for city's birthday

Tucson birthday celebration, new beer release on tap

FC Tucson will celebrate Tucson's 247th birthday on Saturday with post-match fireworks, appearances from local mascots, and the debut of Golazo golden ale, its collaboration with Pueblo Vida Brewing Company.

The team will wear "walkout shirts" with the new beer's logo on them, and will sell the shirts in the team shop.

Wilbur T. Wildcat, Dusty the Roadrunner and Bones, the mascot of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, are all expected to make appearances. The mascots — along with others from local businesses — will take part in a penalty-kick shootout at halftime.

The first 500 fans will receive a free car care kit from Mister Car Wash.