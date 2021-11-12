Luca Mastrantonio and FC Tucson head to Omaha in search of another clean sheet

FC Tucson's Luca Mastrantonio likes to win. But he's a defender — and so, naturally, he likes shutouts even better.

With last week's 1-0 win over the Richmond Kickers, FC Tucson advanced to Saturday's USL League One semifinals. Mastrantonio and the rest of the FC Tucson defense shut down Emiliano Terzaghi, the USL Legue One's Golden Boot winner and scoring record-holder.

“We got a clean sheet in the last game and for me those are the most important things, besides winning or scoring a goal, getting a clean sheet for me is the No. 1 thing,” said Mastrantonio, a native of Rome. “Especially coming from Italy, where it’s just like a nation known for good defending and bringing up good defenders.

"So, yeah, (I'm) proud of that.”

Goals will be at a premium when the fourth-seeded Men in Black face top-seeded Union Omaha on Saturday afternoon with a spot in the finals at stake. All four of FC Tucson's regular-season matches with the Owls were decided by a single goal.

FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said the back four was tremendous last week. It was the Men in Black’s fifth clean sheet of the year.