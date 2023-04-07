Mark Biagi officially has been elevated to head coach and technical director of the FC Tucson men's team.

Biagi has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for FC Tucson.

He succeeds Jon Pearlman, the founder and president of FC Tucson who's stepping aside to focus on his ownership duties. Pearlman served as FC Tucson's head coach for the past 1½ seasons.

A University of Arizona graduate, Biagi developed and still runs the Vail Soccer Club. He also has coached and scouted for U.S. Soccer.

"Representing Tucson at this level is a tremendous honor, and it's something I'm really looking forward to doing," Biagi said in a news release.

Coinciding with Biagi's promotion, Sebastian Pineda is moving up to the first assistant spot for FC Tucson, which opens its season May 5.

FC Tucson is now competing in USL League Two, the country's top pre-professional league.