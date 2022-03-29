Men in Black (and Red, too): FC Tucson unveils new home jersey, sponsor

The Men in Black have added a little red to their look. And a new jersey sponsor, too.
FC Tucson's new home jersey, unveiled Tuesday, is comes with a very Tucson theme: Monsoon. The red and black jersey features a lightning bolt pattern that the club says "is a perfect illustration for the power and energy the club brings to the pitch." Coming off a run through the USL League One playoffs, FC Tucson will open its 2022 season on Saturday at the Richmond Kickers. Tucson will host Las Vegas Lights FC on April 6 as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, then play Forward Madison FC on April 16 in its USL League One home opener.
FC Tucson will take to the pitch with a new jersey sponsor, too: Quik Mart. The convenience store chain's "Q" will be front and center on the jerseys, with a Quik Mart wordmark underneath it.
“This relationship is the result of a perfect storm,” FC Tucson President Amanda Powers said in a news release.
⚡️ 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 ⚡️Introducing your 2022 FC Tucson Home Jersey!@PUMA | @AthleticBrewing | @RightSure pic.twitter.com/8iIgJDZHig— FC Tucson (@FCTucson) March 29, 2022
The sponsorship agreement between FC Tucson and Quik Mart comes with an only-in-Tucson backstory. FC Tucson officials were talking to Quik Mart executives about a sponsorship deal when the convenience-store chain noted that it was looking to do a rebrand of if its own.
FC Tucson connected Quick Mart with its in-house designer, William Olguin, who engineered the store's rebrand while he was working to design the club's new Puma jerseys. Olguin, a Tucson native and Sunnyside High School graduate, oversees all of FC Tucson's design and graphic elements; he also owns a clothing line, Be Raw.
“I’ve long been a fan of FC Tucson and head coach Jon Pearlman,” said Brett Bishov, principal owner Quik Mart. “We are delighted to team with a professional club that produces not only on the pitch but in the front office to create a positive contribution to the Tucson community.”
The team's back-of-jersey sponsors remain the same: RightSure's logo will be on the back of the home jerseys, with CARF International on the away jerseys. Athletic Brewing, a nonalcoholic beer company, will stay on as the club's sleeve sponsor.
Hotel Congress watch party on Wednesday
• FC Tucson's latest World Cup qualifier watch party will take place Wednesday night at Hotel Congress. The United States-Costa Rica match will be streamed live at the hotel; FC Tucson says there will be giveaways, soccer demos and a DJ. The match starts at 6 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m.