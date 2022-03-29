Men in Black (and Red, too): FC Tucson unveils new home jersey, sponsor

The sponsorship agreement between FC Tucson and Quik Mart comes with an only-in-Tucson backstory. FC Tucson officials were talking to Quik Mart executives about a sponsorship deal when the convenience-store chain noted that it was looking to do a rebrand of if its own.

FC Tucson connected Quick Mart with its in-house designer, William Olguin, who engineered the store's rebrand while he was working to design the club's new Puma jerseys. Olguin, a Tucson native and Sunnyside High School graduate, oversees all of FC Tucson's design and graphic elements; he also owns a clothing line, Be Raw.

“I’ve long been a fan of FC Tucson and head coach Jon Pearlman,” said Brett Bishov, principal owner Quik Mart. “We are delighted to team with a professional club that produces not only on the pitch but in the front office to create a positive contribution to the Tucson community.”

The team's back-of-jersey sponsors remain the same: RightSure's logo will be on the back of the home jerseys, with CARF International on the away jerseys. Athletic Brewing, a nonalcoholic beer company, will stay on as the club's sleeve sponsor.

Hotel Congress watch party on Wednesday

• FC Tucson's latest World Cup qualifier watch party will take place Wednesday night at Hotel Congress. The United States-Costa Rica match will be streamed live at the hotel; FC Tucson says there will be giveaways, soccer demos and a DJ. The match starts at 6 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m.