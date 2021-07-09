Midseason signee Toby Uzo has provided spark to FC Tucson's attack

FC Tucson’s Tobenna (Toby) Uzo found himself in the middle of an usual, and, perhaps slightly uncomfortable situation last week.

The 26-year-old Nigerian forward signed with FC Tucson on July 1, a midseason acquisition that could have caused a rift among the veterans already on the team who were fighting to work out of a winless June slump. Tensions were compounded by the fact that the club let go of head coach John Galas a few days earlier.

“Sometimes when you’re the new guy in the middle of the year, you can get dirty faces and stuff like that,” Uzo said.

However, the move to add Uzo after his time with FC Arizona — a National Premier Soccer League team based in Gilbert — has seen an immediate payoff for both him and FC Tucson.

“The team here welcomed me as family,” Uzo said. “That just took all the pressure of coming here.”

And it was Uzo’s contributions — a full 90 minutes of playing time and an 84% passing efficiency rating — that proved instrumental in FC Tucson’s 2-1 over Fort Lauderdale CF last week at Kino North Stadium.

This Saturday, Uzo and FC Tucson head to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, a club that beat the Men in Black 3-2 in Tucson in mid-June.