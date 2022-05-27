Model teammate: FC Tucson's Gio Calixtro shines in front of camera, on pitch

During the offseason, FC Tucson forward Gio Calixtro took on a new job.
The Cornelius, Oregon, native modeled Major League Soccer jerseys for Adidas, the league's jersey provider.
"It was my first experience and it was very fun, but I was lucky to get the opportunity," Calixtro said. "So I decided to try it out, and I think the pictures came out nice."
FC Tucson tabbed Calixtro when it unveiled its new, monsoon-themed jerseys earlier this spring.
The 21-year-old Calixtro has scored one goal this season, in the U.S. Open Cup. He'd like to add more. He and FC Tucson (1-4-1) will take on South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday afternoon in Statesboro, Georgia.
"Personally, it’s been a slow start honestly. I expected myself to score a couple goals by now," he said. "But I think the important thing is to stay focused and know that it’s not about how you start, but how you finish."
FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman calls Calixtro "such a technically gifted player and hard-working player," and that it's a matter of "us getting him in the right spaces and positions" on the pitch.
“But again, he’s a talented young player — he’s only 21 years old — so we need him to critically start to find his scoring touch and create chances whether he’s coming off as a sub or a starter," Pearlman added.
Calixtro joined the Men in Black after going though the Portland Timbers' youth academy, playing for Portland Timbers 2. While there, he became the youngest player in club history to score two goals in a game, making his pro debut at 16.
"It was something fun and something that I’ll always remember," Calixtro said. "I think that I was one of the only few that signed a professional contract coming up from the academy, so very grateful for that opportunity."
Last season USL League One named Calixtro, now 21, one of the top 10 young players to watch.
It's one of the reasons why he's focusing on soccer — and not modeling — during the season.
"Hopefully, when I come back for the offseason some gigs come out," he said with a laugh.
Corner kicks
• The postponement of FC Tucson's May 20 match against the Richmond Kickers has been a double-edged sword, Pearlman said. He said defender Kaelon Fox and midfielder Tevin Shaw recovered from injuries. Forward Franco Peréz is ready to make his stateside debut.
"It was helpful to the technical side (but) a huge disappointment for us as a franchise," he said.
• FC Tucson will host a watch party Saturday at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave. The party starts at 4:30 p.m.