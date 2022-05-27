Model teammate: FC Tucson's Gio Calixtro shines in front of camera, on pitch

FC Tucson's women's team to open season Saturday

FC Tucson's defending-champion women's team will open the 2022 season on Saturday afternoon in El Paso. The match against the Surf will start at 7 p.m.

FC Tucson's women haven't lost a match since June 2019, a 12-game winning streak that stretches over nearly three years. The team "won out" to finish the 2019 season; the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the club went 7-0-1 last season on the way to a conference title.

FC Tucson’s women play in the WPSL, a league it describes as “pre-professional.” The roster is made up of youth, college and adult players. Tucson native Kelly Pierce coaches the club. This year’s schedule includes eight regular-season games spread over less than two months.

The club will open its home schedule next weekend.