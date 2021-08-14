Own goal dooms FC Tucson in loss to Union Omaha

FC Tucson came out with a different and unusual strategy in its rematch against Union Omaha on Saturday night.
After losing to Omaha 2-1 just three weeks ago, FC Tucson opted to shift its gameplan to give its opponent more of a possession advantage early in the game.
“We wanted to give them more of the ball because we wanted to exploit some spaces behind them,” interim coach Jon Pearlman said. “But when we’d win the ball, the technical execution wasn’t there from key players.”
Pearlman’s strategy didn’t come together as anticipated and FC Tucson (4-8-4) was held scoreless for the third consecutive game. The team lost a closely-contested 1-0 matchup under drizzly skies at Kino North Stadium.
To make matters worse, the lone decisive goal came off the foot of FC Tucson defender Mo Kone in the 19th minute. Kone attempted to kick-save a ball near the net and deflect it out of bounds. Instead, it found twine.
“Mo had a tremendous game other than that moment,” Pearlman said. “Just disappointing when you lose on an own goal.”
FC Tucson’s loss is its fourth consecutive defeat and slides the team further out of contention in the USL League One standings.
Pearlman indicated earlier in the week that he planned to shake up his starting rotation in search of a spark and he followed through with several new starters.
Tucson native Brandon Sanchez drew the start at midfield after being promoted up from FC Tucson’s Academy team during the week. Sanchez, a 17-year-old attending Canyon del Oro High School, had been practicing with FC Tucson’s top squad as of late and impressed Pearlman enough to rise up the rotation.
“He earned his way up,” Pearlman said. “He was the top player in the Academy team.”
Sanchez said he learned he’d be in the starting lineup on Thursday night and could hardly contain his emotions.
“I was so happy when I found out,” Sanchez said. “I never thought this would happen. It was just a great feeling to be out there.”
Kone, a defenseman from the Ivory Coast, started on the backline in just his second game with FC Tucson and bolstered the team’s physicality by playing the entire 90 minutes. Pearlman said Kone’s presence was felt all around and was pleased with the way the collective defense withstood Omaha’s pressures.
“Everybody was good tonight. Blocks happened when they needed to,” Pearlman said.
The priority for FC Tucson this week as it prepares to head to travel to Fort Lauderdale is to figure out what’s plaguing the offense. The chances have been there consistently, but the results haven't.
“We just got to keep shooting at the goalkeeper," Pearlman said. "The answer lies in the players just being calm in that moment... We're sticking them in training you think eventually the laws of averages will even out."
