Own goal dooms FC Tucson in loss to Union Omaha

FC Tucson’s loss is its fourth consecutive defeat and slides the team further out of contention in the USL League One standings.

Pearlman indicated earlier in the week that he planned to shake up his starting rotation in search of a spark and he followed through with several new starters.

Tucson native Brandon Sanchez drew the start at midfield after being promoted up from FC Tucson’s Academy team during the week. Sanchez, a 17-year-old attending Canyon del Oro High School, had been practicing with FC Tucson’s top squad as of late and impressed Pearlman enough to rise up the rotation.

“He earned his way up,” Pearlman said. “He was the top player in the Academy team.”

Sanchez said he learned he’d be in the starting lineup on Thursday night and could hardly contain his emotions.

“I was so happy when I found out,” Sanchez said. “I never thought this would happen. It was just a great feeling to be out there.”

Kone, a defenseman from the Ivory Coast, started on the backline in just his second game with FC Tucson and bolstered the team’s physicality by playing the entire 90 minutes. Pearlman said Kone’s presence was felt all around and was pleased with the way the collective defense withstood Omaha’s pressures.