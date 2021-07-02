Proven winner Jon Pearlman hopes to aid slumping FC Tucson as interim coach

The interim coach doesn’t anticipate the dual role to be a difficult adjustment and his main focus is trying to get the most out of a roster that he and Powers both feel can still be one of the best in the league by the time the season ends.

“If it’s two games, if it’s four games, I’m just going to go down and do the best job I can. Really just represent this team and all the fight and passion that always been seen from FC design teams,” Pearlman said. “I think we can be more than the sum of our parts.”

Whether or not Pearlman can right the ship — or at least partially course correct the club’s direction — remains to be seen. Fort Lauderdale blasted FC Tucson 5-1 in the previous meeting. The silver lining is that three of FC Tucson’s four matches in July are at Kino North Stadium in Tucson.

As daunting as the task of a turnaround sounds, Pearlman’s permeating confidence should at the very least spill over from the front office and into the locker room.

“I’ve been to the bottom, I’ve been the top,” he said. “I feel comfortable in this role. I love this team, I love the staff and I love everything about being a soccer person in Tucson and that’s what I’ll bring to the table.”

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

