Red card dooms FC Tucson in 2-0 loss to last-place North Carolina FC

Down a man most of the match, FC Tucson dropped its second straight home game, this time to last-place North Carolina FC.
The visitors beat the Men in Black 2-0 in front of 1,417 fans at Kino North Stadium.
In the 27th minute, FC Tucson captain Dakota Barnathan received a red card for a dangerous challenge. It was the second straight match an FC Tucson player was sent off.
“We talked about being ruthless, but it ended up we were ruthless in the wrong way and it’s an unfortunate challenge. And I know Dakota had no intent, but it doesn’t change where we’re at,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. “The most important thing is we rebound from this, we recover, we take the lessons that are learned into the next match.”
In the 58th minute North Carolina FC midfielder Peter Pearson opened up the scoring. Then three minutes later, North Carolina FC midfielder Selmir Miscic scored on a penalty kick.
However, FC Tucson (9-10-6) outshot the visitors 15-13 and had the edge in shots on target, 5-4.
On May 29, the Men in Black beat North Carolina FC 2-1 on the road.
FC Tucson last lost two games in row in early August. The Men In Black went seven matches unbeaten between that Aug. 14 loss and their current two-match skid.
Wednesday marked North Carolina FC’s first win since Sept. 11, when the club knocked off New England Revolution II 4-1. North Carolina improved to 6-15-4.
FC Tucson remains on track for the sixth and final playoff spot in USL League One. The Men in Black are tied with North Texas SC with 33 points, but hold the tiebreaker because they have more wins.
On Saturday, FC Tucson hosts South Georgia Tormenta FC (8-12-6) at 7 p.m. The Tormenta are in ninth place with 30 points.
The loss was disappointing, Pearlman said, but "we still control our own destiny, which is good, but it’s certainly a bit of a setback,” Pearlman said. “But the good news is there’s not much time to dwell on it, we have to get back out there Saturday and perform.”
Corner kicks
• Pearlman was named the USL League One Coach of the Month award for September. Wednesday’s match was his first since his interim tag was dropped.
• FC Tucson is 0-2 in October. In September, FC Tucson went 3-0-2, rising to third place in the standings from 11th.