Red card dooms FC Tucson in 2-0 loss to last-place North Carolina FC

Down a man most of the match, FC Tucson dropped its second straight home game, this time to last-place North Carolina FC.

The visitors beat the Men in Black 2-0 in front of 1,417 fans at Kino North Stadium.

In the 27th minute, FC Tucson captain Dakota Barnathan received a red card for a dangerous challenge. It was the second straight match an FC Tucson player was sent off.

“We talked about being ruthless, but it ended up we were ruthless in the wrong way and it’s an unfortunate challenge. And I know Dakota had no intent, but it doesn’t change where we’re at,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. “The most important thing is we rebound from this, we recover, we take the lessons that are learned into the next match.”

In the 58th minute North Carolina FC midfielder Peter Pearson opened up the scoring. Then three minutes later, North Carolina FC midfielder Selmir Miscic scored on a penalty kick.

However, FC Tucson (9-10-6) outshot the visitors 15-13 and had the edge in shots on target, 5-4.

On May 29, the Men in Black beat North Carolina FC 2-1 on the road.