It’s been another happy and productive homecoming for FC Tucson Women forward Sydney Lenhart.

Before becoming a biology major and playing for Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lenhart suitied up for FC Tucson Youth and Salpointe Catholic High School.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Lenhart said. “Honestly in the summer I love coming here; obviously family’s here, I grew up playing here but coming to these facilities, having the coaching staff, having the athletic training and all the support of FC Tucson behind us and all the fans, it’s just always really nice coming into and I’m always just so grateful to be here.”

Lenhart scored a goal in FCTW’s 7-1 win over El Paso, helped set up the tally in their 1-1 draw at Royals AZ and scored the insurance goal in FC Tucson’s 2-0 win over Arizona Arsenal on Wednesday. Last season Arsenal handed FC Tucson its first loss since 2019 and snapped its 18-game WPSL unbeaten streak.

FC Tucson coach Kelly Pierce, who also coached her at Salpointe, said Lenhart is always in the right place at the right time.

“You put her in and you know exactly what you’re going to get with her,” said Pierce, whose team hosts SC del Sol on Friday. “She’s come in and been impactful in this game, scoring, and in the Royals game as well she came in and I think she had the assist or she started it; she’s a big part of it at least.”

Last year at Brandeis, Lenhart was named second-team All-University Athletic Association and was a United Soccer Coaches All-Region II selection. Lenhart plays midfield for the Judges and had 11 points, including four goals and the game winner in three of Brandeis’ seven victories.

Lenhart matched that point total the previous season. She has earned All-Region recognition three times.

“Last year it was super fun,” Lenhart said. “I love the East Coast, it’s a great fit for me and just love playing with the girls there and love the coaching staff.”

The 2020 Salpointe grad started for four years for the Lancers, winning three straight state championships and earning first-team all-state honors her senior and sophomore years and second team the other two.

“She’s grown a lot, not just with her game but with her maturity,” Pierce said. “She’s always making everyone laugh at practices or in the game even on the sidelines or whatever. She has the best attitude of anybody I’ve ever really encountered. I wish there were more Syds in the world.”

Quick turnaround

On Friday, the FC Tucson Women plays their third game in six days when they host SC del Sol at 7 p.m.

Last year del Sol won the Desert Conference, the first time since 2017 that FC Tucson didn’t finish first. Del Sol will have extra rest, its last game being on Sunday.

“This week has been really difficult. It’s been a really quick turnaround for us. It’s probably the quickest turnaround we’ve ever had,” Pierce said. “So I know (Wednesday) night was a battle, the Royal was a battle and then having another one on Friday ...

"Playing del Sol is always a bloodbath, and it’s a lot of fun — I’m just hoping our bodies (have) recovered.”

More scorers, scoring

FC Tucson has had eight goal scorers this season.

“We’ve been doing really well,” Lenhart said. “There’s not just one player who’s scoring ... we’re all around scoring. We’re all just well rounded and playing well with each other.”

Last season in seven games FC Tucson scored eight goals; in three games this year the women have 10.

“It’s been a struggle for a couple of years ... and having multiple players that have stepped in and scored, whether it’s a defender or our nine or anyone in between has been really good,” Pierce said.

Corner kicks

• Friday’s match is Domestic Violence Awareness Night. FC Tucson and Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse are hosting a toiletry drive, collecting items such as personal hygiene products and household cleaning supplies.

• Wednesday’s game gave FC Tucson the lead in the Golden Sahuaro Trophy race. The competition is between the WPSL, USL League Two and USL Academy teams of FC Tucson and Arizona Arsenal.

• FC Tucson and Arizona Arsenal’s academy teams tied 3-3 in the first game.

• FC Tucson dropped out of the WPSL’s west power rankings. SC del Sol is No. 7.