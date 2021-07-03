Second-half heroics give FC Tucson much-needed home win

FC Tucson ended its two-game scoreless streak in dramatic fashion Saturday night, securing a 2-1 win over Fort Lauderdale CF behind a second-half goal off the bench from Manuel Ferriol to break the tie.

The victory in front of 1,545 fans at Kino North Stadium marks FC Tucson’s third win of the season (3-4-3) and first since May 29. It also marked the first game under interim coach Jon Pearlman after the club parted ways with John Galas earlier in the week.

A tumultuous month of June for the club in which FC Tucson went 0-2-2 combined with a sudden mid-week coaching change could have resulted in a disastrous evening against a Fort Lauderdale team that had previously upended FC Tucson 5-1 in Florida in their first match a month prior.

Instead, Pearlman saw a team that used the adversity thrown their way to rally around each other and pull off an unlikely win.

“I really thought they were together tonight,” Pearlman said. “When things aren’t going your way, there’s a lot of feelings that go with that. But in training, everyone was behind each other. We came out with a plan and executed.”