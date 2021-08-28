Shak Adams leads FC Tucson to victory with near-hat trick

The Florida Gulf Coast grad struck again in the second half off a crossing pass from Noah Franke. Adams, standing in front of the net, turned the inside of his right foot to meet the incoming ball from Franke and deflected it above the arms of goalkeeper Paul Christensen.

“On that play, I think five or six different players touched the ball and Noah just slipped the ball straight across for the easy tap,” Adams said. “It was a great team goal.”

Adams had a few quality chances to notch a hat trick late in the game, but tried to get his teammates opportunities to score instead with his passing.

“It's very important when they come on the field, whether they start or come off the bench, that they get their goals, too,” Adams said. “I'm not very selfish.”

Pearlman agreed that his star forward puts his teammates’ success first, though he wished Adams fired a few extra shots on net late in the game.

“Shak has always been a low key guy who likes his teammates involved, and I think he's right,” Pearlman said. “But there were a couple situations where I wanted him to look for himself first.”

Adams was subbed out in the 85th minute, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.