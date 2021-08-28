Shak Adams leads FC Tucson to victory with near-hat trick

Behind a pair of goals from forward Shak Adams, FC Tucson (6-8-4) cruised to victory Saturday night over Greenville Triumph SC.
The 2-1 win at Kino North Stadium is the Men in Black’s second in as many weeks and their first win at home since July 17. After dropping four games in a row between July 24 and Aug. 14, FC Tucson has outscored its opponents 6-1 over the last two games.
The team now sits just three points back of a playoff spot in the USL League One standings with two months of play remaining.
“I thought we were due a couple breaks, and we got a couple tonight,” interim coach Jon Pearlman said. “Closing out the month strong has really been a focal point.”
Following an hour rain delay, it took both teams nearly a full half of play to find their stride — FC Tucson found it first.
In the 45th minute, forward Shak Adams received a long pass from Charlie Dennis just outside the box that beat a Greenville defender. Adams had a clear path off to the right side of the net, picked his spot and rifled a shot to the far corner of the net for the opening score.
Adams fifth goal of the season broke a tie with Gio Calixtro for most on the team, while Dennis recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the year.
“There was a lot of space for me,” Adams said. “Charlie played it to me and then I finished the first one.”
The Florida Gulf Coast grad struck again in the second half off a crossing pass from Noah Franke. Adams, standing in front of the net, turned the inside of his right foot to meet the incoming ball from Franke and deflected it above the arms of goalkeeper Paul Christensen.
“On that play, I think five or six different players touched the ball and Noah just slipped the ball straight across for the easy tap,” Adams said. “It was a great team goal.”
Adams had a few quality chances to notch a hat trick late in the game, but tried to get his teammates opportunities to score instead with his passing.
“It's very important when they come on the field, whether they start or come off the bench, that they get their goals, too,” Adams said. “I'm not very selfish.”
Pearlman agreed that his star forward puts his teammates’ success first, though he wished Adams fired a few extra shots on net late in the game.
“Shak has always been a low key guy who likes his teammates involved, and I think he's right,” Pearlman said. “But there were a couple situations where I wanted him to look for himself first.”
Adams was subbed out in the 85th minute, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.
FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley was solid in net for the second consecutive game, turning away three shots on goal. He now ranks third in USL League One with 51 saves on the year.
Wallis did allow a goal in extra time of the second half, though the clock expired before Greenville had an opportunity for the equalizer.
Next, FC Tucson plays two road games in the upcoming week. First up is a trip to face New England Revolution II on Wednesday, followed by a Saturday evening contest against North Texas FC.
“All we need is a little bit of confidence,” Adams said. “It was a great win tonight.”
