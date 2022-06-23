'SportsCenter' highlight nothing new for Fernando Garcia, FC Tucson's latest addition

Earlier this week, FC Tucson added some firepower by signing a striker who has already gone viral this season.

Fernando Garcia comes to Tucson from the Des Moines Menace of USL League Two. The 23-year-old scored three goals and tallied two assists for the Menace in four matches.

None made as much noise as his May 14 golazo. His leaping, acrobatic shot finished No. 3 in top plays on ESPN's "SportsCenter."

Garcia could make his FC Tucson (2-6-2) debut on Saturday, when the Men in Black face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (5-5-2) at 4:30 p.m.

The Star talked to Garcia, a former UNC Greensboro standout, about his path from internet star to Tucson:

Why did you pick FC Tucson?

A:“I’ve been killing it at Des Moines Menace, they showed interest, I saw the standings where they’re at, they need help and I think I’m the guy for the job.”

How hectic has the last few days been for you? How busy have you been?

A: “Oh, pretty busy. I mean, I came here on Monday and went straight to work, another day in the office. So we’re trying to get results, trying to get wins, so I have to put in extra work, extra shifts, to accomplish that and succeed on the job.”

When do you think you might debut? Do you think you might get to play this weekend?

A: "Well hopefully, I’ve been working really hard all week but I can’t answer those questions; it all comes down to the gaffer (manager) and the only thing I’m worried about is performing, being consistent throughout the week and hopefully be selected for the weekend."

What was it like scoring that "SportsCenter" highlight-reel goal?

A: “Nothing new. I think it’s new to everyone but old to me. I think if I’m in a position like that, it’s normal. Obviously, you score a goal in the situation of the game where we were down 2-0 and that was a goal to tie the game. I think it gave the guys confidence. It felt good to lift the team up, to end the first half with a tie, 2-2, and if you were to see the game, the second half we ended up winning the game 6-2."

What were people’s reactions to that goal? Did you get a lot of crazy reactions?

A: “Of course. Even my teammates were like, ‘Oh my god, that’s crazy, that’s the best goal I’ve seen.’ Some of the fans as well came up to me after the game and they’re like, ‘Yeah, I’ve been here, I’m a ticket-holder and I’ve never seen or been there in live action to see a goal like like that.’ And you know that’s what it’s all about, when you work day in and day out and you put in the work, things like that happen, you’re prepared and when the opportunity comes, it happens.”

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson will host a watch party for the Red Wolves match at Brother John’s Beer Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 North Stone Avenue, starting at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday What: FC Tucson (2-6-2) at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (5-5-2) When: 4:30 p.m. Watch online: ESPN+/Hulu

