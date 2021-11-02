'Things looked dark' earlier this season; now FC Tucson is hosting a playoff match

When Jon Pearlman took over as FC Tucson's coach in early July, replacing John Galas, the Men in Black were at the bottom of the USL League One standings.

Now they're hosting a playoff match.

Fourth-seeded FC Tucson hosts the fifth-seeded Richmond Kickers on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the USL League One quarterfinals. In the span of four months, FC Tucson rose from 11th place (out of 12) in the USL League One standings to hosting its first postseason match since turning professional.

“Things looked dark earlier in the season," said Pearlman, a longtime Tucsonan who was named the coach outright last month. "They looked dark last year at this time; we weren’t a part of any postseason, we were struggling through a pandemic."

Now, things are brighter. FC Tucson (11-10-7) tied with Richmond on points at the end of the regular season. And the clubs both finished with 10 wins. The Men in Black earned home-field advantage with a better goal differential after beating the Kickers 4-2 last week.

FC Tucson had been surging for weeks before that, too. It beat top-seeded Union Omaha 1-0 on the road on Sept. 25, notching a seven-match unbeaten streak and rising to third place. After a couple 2-0 home losses in a row, however, the club slipped out of the top six.