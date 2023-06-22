In 2020, FC Tucson defender Tommy Silva got to play for the team he grew watching. But something was missing from the experience.

Now that he’s back with the club, he finally got to play in front of FC Tucson fans.

“I think I’ve been going since I was about 8 years old,” Silva said. “I remember when they were playing on like a back field at Kino. To see them in the grandstand and having been around for so long and how it’s changed is really cool, and it’s especially cool to be a part of it now.”

FC Tucson started playing in 2011. After attending University High School, Silva graduated from Real Salt Lake Academy High School in 2020. With the pandemic pushing back the '20 college season, he came back from Utah and played for FC Tucson when it was part of the professional USL League One before starting his college career at UCLA.

So far this season Silva’s time for FC Tucson has been limited as he finished up the school year at UCLA, playing again in the Old Pueblo in the team's 2-0 win over Capo FC on June 3.

He said it was a great experience as a lot of family, friends and former coaches got to see him

“Having Tommy here is great, it’s great for the city, it’s great for the team just because of his quality but also the way he trains, the way he carries himself on and off the field,” FC Tucson coach Mark Biagi said. “He’s a great locker room guy as well.”

FC Tucson hosts the Ventura County Fusion at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Fusion feature a couple of Silva’s UCLA teammates. But fellow Bruin and forward Jose Contell joined Silva with FC Tucson this year.

In 2020, Biagi was a player analyst and assistant coach for FC Tucson.

“It’s a real pleasure,” Silva said about playing for Biagi again. “Mark coached me when I was a little kid, maybe about 10 years old, so I’ve known him for a really long time. And just as I’ve grown as a player, he’s grown a lot as coach.

“To see him in this head coaching role, it’s really exciting and I think he’s doing a great job so far.”

Silva made nine appearances and eight starts for FC Tucson in 2020, playing for the Men in Black for a couple months.

“Honestly, that was a huge step for me in my soccer career,” Silva said. “I’m really grateful to all the coaches and staff that gave me a chance and gave me that experience because that really helped me when I got to UCLA.”

Silva started all of UCLA’s games last season — one of only two Bruins to do so — totaling one goal and eight assists. The Bruins reached the Sweet 16.

Silva was named second-team All-Pac-12 as a junior and sophomore and honorable mention as a freshman. He was on UCLA’s 2021-22 All-Academic Team and was a first-team Academic All-American in 2022.

“Fortunately I’ve gotten to play a lot, ever since my freshman year, and each year we’ve gotten better as a team,” Silva. “So I’m looking forward to my senior season this year and then hopefully becoming a professional after that.”

Though he has some classes to take in the fall quarter to remain eligible, Silva graduated last week so he can try to start his professional career in January.

Biagi said it’s important for kids in Tucson to see players like Silva.

“I remember when I was a kid going to the FC Tucson game, there were a few older guys that were from Tucson that I knew,” Silva said. "One is Erik Virgen, and those were guys I looked up to so much.

"Some of them were like big brothers to me, so I would be honored if there’s kids in Tucson who are watching me and the other guys and hoping they could do the same thing one day.”

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson announced that its game previously scheduled for Tuesday at Mountain View was moved to July 11 at Micah Mountain. The opponent is Coronado Athletic Club.

• Ventura County Fusion, the 2022 USL League Two champion, finished second at the Hank Steinbrecher Cup held at Kino Stadium on June 4. The Steinbrecher Cup is U.S. Soccer’s amateur national championship.