TPD to take on Davis-Monthan in Hero Cup soccer match Tuesday night

Airmen from Davis-Monthan will face officers from the Tucson Police Department in the inaugural Hero Cup presented by Rescue Me Wellness at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kino North Stadium.

The soccer match is free to attend and will be hosted by FC Tucson.

“We felt a sense of duty to bring these two critically important institutions together through the beautiful game,” said Amanda Powers, president of FC Tucson, in a press release. “We want to highlight to young boys and girls that the love for the game never ends for men from all ages, backgrounds, and careers.”

“It’s great to see the community support from FC Tucson,” added Lt. Col. Erik Baker, the DM United Coach. “Our players are excited to get out on the pitch and show what they can do.”

Tucson police officer Roman Acosta played for FC Tucson in the club’s first season in 2011. He has also served as a coach in the FC Tucson Youth Soccer program.

“Soccer was my first love. From my playing days, to my time as a coach, I’ve been very lucky to be a part of our Tucson Soccer Community,” Acosta said. “The Hero Cup is just one more example of what makes this community great, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it.”