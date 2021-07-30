'Tricky winger' Deri Corfe fuels FC Tucson's scoring attack

This month’s UEFA European Football Championship final between England and Italy created quite a spirited commotion in the FC Tucson clubhouse — especially from Chester, England native Deri Corfe.
“I get quite intense every tournament England plays in,” Corfe said. “I always believe ‘It’s Coming Home,’ perhaps a little too much so.”
“It’s Coming Home” are lyrics to one of the most beloved football songs of the English sport: “Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home).” For Corfe and FC Tucson teammate Charlie Dennis, another Brit, it was a refrain throughout the tournament.
“We were saying ‘It’s Coming Home’ every day,” Corfe said.
Italy beat England in penalty kicks in the July 11 final, crushing Corfe and Dennis — and delighting Luca Mastrantonio, the lone Italian on Tucson’s roster.
“Luca didn’t give me and Charlie nearly enough smack,” Corfe laughed. “I know I would have said way more if we’d have one.”
The friendly banter has helped Corfe, a 23-year-old forward, adjust to his first season in USL League One. Corfe is tied for the team lead with three goals heading into Saturday’s match at Richmond.
“(Tucson) has been a great place to call home and enjoy my football again,” Corfe said. “They have a great style which suits my play.”
FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman said Corfe has been an invaluable member of the club this year, and praised his performance in last week’s match against Union Omaha. Corfe came off the bench to notch his first assist of the season in a 2-1 Tucson win. The Men in Black are 4-4-5 heading into the midway point of the season.
“Deri was fantastic,” Pearlman said. “He gave us a quality check, again.”
Corfe made his American professional debut in 2019, scoring 14 goals in 12 games for the Ocean City Nor’easters and earning USL League Two Most Valuable Player honors. The success put Corfe on MLS Draft radars, and the New York Red Bulls selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2020 SuperDraft. Corfe played the 2020 season with the Red Bulls II, a USL Championship team, before being released in November.
Corfe returned home to England and weighed his options. It didn’t take long for he and his agent to decide that a return to America was the right path.
Corfe moved out of his parents’ house at the age of 12 to play for the Manchester City youth development team, then graduated from high school in 2016. Corfe moved to the United States and enrolled at the University of Rio Grande in Ohio, and played two seasons there before transferring to Wright State. Over 70 college games, Corfe scored 40 goals.
“I’m a tricky winger,” Corfe said. “I like to go one-versus-one against guys and I like to get a lot of shots on net and score goals. I think I can be quite an enjoyable player to watch.”
FC Tucson and former coach John Galas were interested in Corfe as far back as 2018. The two sides talked again this spring, and Corfe signed with the club in mid-April. He has played in all 13 of FC Tucson’s games this season, meshing well with Tucson’s talented midfielders and forwards.
“We have very talented forwards, like Deri,” said Shak Adams, who also has three goals this season. “We can rotate at any point in time. We’re a very dangerous attacking team. If it’s not me, it’s Deri, or Toby (Uzo).”
Corfe said he’s focused on improving in the second half of FC Tucson’s season.
“I’ve been really enjoying it here,” Corfe said “Just gotta keep working hard and keep trying to score goals.”
