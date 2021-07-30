'Tricky winger' Deri Corfe fuels FC Tucson's scoring attack

FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman said Corfe has been an invaluable member of the club this year, and praised his performance in last week’s match against Union Omaha. Corfe came off the bench to notch his first assist of the season in a 2-1 Tucson win. The Men in Black are 4-4-5 heading into the midway point of the season.

“Deri was fantastic,” Pearlman said. “He gave us a quality check, again.”

Corfe made his American professional debut in 2019, scoring 14 goals in 12 games for the Ocean City Nor’easters and earning USL League Two Most Valuable Player honors. The success put Corfe on MLS Draft radars, and the New York Red Bulls selected him with the 41st overall pick in the 2020 SuperDraft. Corfe played the 2020 season with the Red Bulls II, a USL Championship team, before being released in November.

Corfe returned home to England and weighed his options. It didn’t take long for he and his agent to decide that a return to America was the right path.

Corfe moved out of his parents’ house at the age of 12 to play for the Manchester City youth development team, then graduated from high school in 2016. Corfe moved to the United States and enrolled at the University of Rio Grande in Ohio, and played two seasons there before transferring to Wright State. Over 70 college games, Corfe scored 40 goals.