Defending USL League One champion Union Omaha scored a goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time Saturday to beat visiting FC Tucson 2-1.

The Men in Black, in last place, fell to 3-8-4. Union Omaha improved to 5-2-6.

Jacob Crull had scored in the 68th minute for FC Tucson off an assist from Louis Perez to tie the game at 1.