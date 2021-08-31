With fortunes changed, FC Tucson back in playoff hunt

"If we’re going to show as a group to the league (and) to our fans that we’re here for the long term, we have to continue to have consistent results," Pearlman said.

There’s still 10 games of the regular season left for the Men in Black: five on the road and five at home. Tucson plays New England Revolution II on Wednesday at 4 p.m; that will be followed up by a trip to Arlington to battle North Texas SC on Saturday.

Tucson is in the middle of a three-games-in-seven-days span. It’s a scheduling wrinkle all USL League One teams have to deal with at some point in the season. Last year, FC Tucson had four midweek games. This year, it has three.

The Men in Black’s first midweek game of the year came in late May, when John Galas was still the team’s head coach. They beat Toronto FC 2-1 that night in a game played in Casa Grande due to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Circumstances are different this time around as FC Tucson’s two opponents this week, New England Revolution II (7-7-3) and North Texas SC (6-5-7), are two of the best teams in the league on their own turf.

“We have to go into two tough places against two teams that are in playoff range right now. So to do that, you have to trust guys,” Pearlman said.